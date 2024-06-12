The 2024 edition of the UEFA Euro is about to start. On Friday June 14 Germany, that are hosting the tournament, will kick off the competition, three years after the 2022 UEFA Euro that took place one year later in the summer 2021 due to the COVID outbreak. The 24 teams are divided in six groups that will determine the access for the elimination phase. Let's now breakdown the games that will be played in the initial phase and let's take a look at the five games you can't miss:

1. Germany vs. Scotland, June 14

The first game of the tournament is a must watch. Julian Negalsmann's team kicks off the UEFA Euro 2024 and it's always an interesting to watch, considering also the importance of the teams involved. While Scotland should not be underestimated and want to do better after they were knocked out at the group stages of the past edition, Germany definitely need to react after some disappointing years as they were knocked out in the group stages of the past two editions of the World Cup (in 2018 and in 2022) and were eliminated by England in the Round of 16 of the past edition of the Euros. After Hansi Flick was not able to revive the national team, Nagelsmann was asked to take the helm and to guide his national team at their home tournament this summer. A good start against Scotland will be crucial for both him and the team.

2. Spain vs. Croatia, June 15

During the first weekend of action, Spain and Croatia will meet in one of the biggest games of the opening phase, as the two teams will also play against Italy and Albania later. Spain come from a disappointing 2022 World Cup when they lost against Morocco in the Round of 16 and also were eliminated by Italy at penalties in the last edition of the Euros. Spain are a young team with a lot of talent, but Croatia can count on the experience of players that made history such as Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic or Ivan Perisic. Both teams can't fail as they will face another tough opponent in Luciano Spalletti's Italy in the same group. Whoever wins this game is definitely getting closer to the qualification to the next stage, while the losing team will need to win both of the remaining two clashes.

3. Denmark vs. England, June 20

Another one to watch in what probably will be the most awaited day of the group phase is when Denmark face England for the second matchday of the competition. Denmark were among the surprising teams of the 2020 edition. Despite the tragic incident of Christian Eriksen in the first game tournament, the Danish side only lost to England in the semifinal in extra time. Denmark will again face the side coached by Gareth Southgate this year, but the Three Lions are the favorites not only to win this game but to win it all. During the 2022 World Cup, Denmark failed to qualify for the elimination phase while England were only knocked out by France in the quarterfinals.

4. Spain vs. Italy, June 20

We already mentioned Spain for their first game of their tournament against Croatia, but the match against Italy will probably be the most exciting of the whole group phase. Italy were the winners of the last edition of the UEFA Euro but they are a totally different team compared to three years ago. Apart of the roster, former manager Roberto Mancini left his role last summer after failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup and was replaced by Luciano Spalletti, who was tasked with starting a new cycle with a renovated team and young players. The Azzurri will again face Spain after the 2020 edition, when the side coached by Luis Enrique lost on penalties against Italy in the semifinal played at Wembley. Three years later, here they are playing again.

5. Netherlands vs. France, June 21

The day after these two big games, Netherlands will face France in the second matchday of Group D. The side coached by Ronald Koeman will be without midfielders Frenkie De Jong and Teun Koopmeiners who were injured before the start of the tournament and will miss the Euros. However, the Dutch national team are still full of talents and can be one of the teams to watch this summer, even if France are the most likely candidate alongside England to win the tournament. France can count on a strong team led by Real Madrid new star Kylian Mbappe and want to react after the disappointing final lost to Argentina in 2022 and also the Round of 16 elimination at penalties against Switzerland in the 2022 UEFA Euro.