With UEFA Euro 2024's group stage into its final round of games, the knockout phase is already starting to take shape with host nation Germany joined by fellow Group A side Switzerland on Sunday. Monday's drama saw Italy follow Group B winners Spain -- the only side with a confirmed 100% winning group record -- into the round of 16 as runners-up ahead of eliminated Croatia. Incredibly, Austria came out on top of Group D with pre-tournament favorites France second and the Netherlands third which sets up the knockout phase for some unexpectedly high stakes action.

This is how the final group standings and knockout round scenarios are looking.

Euro 2024 group winners

Group A: Germany (hosts)

Group B: Spain

Group D: Austria

Euro 2024 group runners-up

Group A: Switzerland

Group B: Italy

Group D: France

Euro 2024 third-placed teams so far

1,Netherlands -- 4 points (Group D)

2. Slovakia -- 3 points (Group C)

3. Hungary -- 3 points (Group A)

4. Slovenia -- 2 points (Group C)

5. Croatia -- 2 points (Group B)

6. Czechia -- 1 point (Group F)

Euro 2024 round of 16 scenarios