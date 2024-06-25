With UEFA Euro 2024's group stage into its final round of games, the knockout phase is already starting to take shape with host nation Germany joined by fellow Group A side Switzerland on Sunday. Monday's drama saw Italy follow Group B winners Spain -- the only side with a confirmed 100% winning group record -- into the round of 16 as runners-up ahead of eliminated Croatia. Incredibly, Austria came out on top of Group D with pre-tournament favorites France second and the Netherlands third which sets up the knockout phase for some unexpectedly high stakes action.
This is how the final group standings and knockout round scenarios are looking.
Euro 2024 group winners
Group A: Germany (hosts)
Group B: Spain
Group D: Austria
Euro 2024 group runners-up
Group A: Switzerland
Group B: Italy
Group D: France
Euro 2024 third-placed teams so far
1,Netherlands -- 4 points (Group D)
2. Slovakia -- 3 points (Group C)
3. Hungary -- 3 points (Group A)
4. Slovenia -- 2 points (Group C)
5. Croatia -- 2 points (Group B)
6. Czechia -- 1 point (Group F)
Euro 2024 round of 16 scenarios
- Switzerland vs. Italy: We already know that Group A runners-up Switzerland will face Group B runners-up Italy at Olympiastadion in Berlin on June 29.
- Spain vs. Germany quarterfinal: Although neither side knows their round of 16 opponent until at least Tuesday's Group C games, hosts Germany and an impressive Spain are on a collision course to meet in the quarterfinals in Stuttgart on July 5.
- France vs. Portugal quarterfinal: Already through to the round of 16 and possibly a rival to Spain for a 100% record in the group stage, Group F winners Portugal will face a third-placed side from Group A, B or C. However, they might now come up against France in the July 5 quarterfinals in Hamburg after Les Bleus finished second in Group D.