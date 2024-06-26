UEFA Euro 2024's group stage is now complete and the knockout phase is already set with Germany leading the way on home soil since last Sunday. Switzerland joined the host nation from Group A while a dramatic Monday saw Spain win Group B -- with the only 100% winning record at this edition -- ahead of Italy. Against the odds, Austria topped Group D ahead of pre-tournament favorites France on Tuesday while Wednesday saw Portugal, Belgium, Romania and Turkiye in the top two from Groups E and F.

As for the lucky third-placed sides, the Netherlands from Group D were joined by Georgia from Group F, Slovakia from Group E and minnows Slovenia from Group C in the round of 16. Hungary from Group A and Croatia from Group B are the two nations unlucky to drop out at this stage although Vatreni only had two points and were officially eliminated from the running before Wednesday. The Euro will now take a break until Saturday when it returns with the start of the knockout phase and there are some fascinating matchups now that the bracket is set.

This is how the final group standings and knockout round scenarios are looking.

Euro 2024 group winners

Group A: Germany (hosts)

Group B: Spain

Group C: England

Group D: Austria

Group E: Romania

Group F: Portugal

Euro 2024 group runners-up

Group A: Switzerland

Group B: Italy

Group C: Denmark

Group D: France

Group E: Belgium

Group F: Turkiye

Euro 2024 third-placed teams

1. Netherlands -- 4 points (Group D)

2. Georgia -- 4 points (Group F)

3. Slovakia -- 4 points (Group E)

4. Slovenia -- 3 points (Group C)

Euro 2024 eliminated third-placed teams

5. Hungary -- 3 points (Group A)

6. Croatia -- 2 points (Group B)

Euro 2024 round of 16

Switzerland vs. Italy: Group A runners-up Switzerland will face Group B runners-up Italy at Olympiastadion in Berlin on June 29 with the winner possibly facing England in the quarterfinals.

Group A runners-up Switzerland will face Group B runners-up Italy at Olympiastadion in Berlin on June 29 with the winner possibly facing England in the quarterfinals. Germany vs. Denmark: The hosts will face the Danes in Dortmund on June 29 in the round of 16 with the winner potentially facing Spain in the quarterfinals.

The hosts will face the Danes in Dortmund on June 29 in the round of 16 with the winner potentially facing Spain in the quarterfinals. Spain vs. Georgia: One of the most unexpected knockout phase nation will take on La Roja who emerge with the only 100% record of the group stage with the two meeting in Cologne on June 30.

One of the most unexpected knockout phase nation will take on La Roja who emerge with the only 100% record of the group stage with the two meeting in Cologne on June 30. England vs. Slovakia: The Three Lions will be expected to go through after being paired with the Slovakians but must raise their game in time for June 30 in Gelsenkirchen.

The Three Lions will be expected to go through after being paired with the Slovakians but must raise their game in time for June 30 in Gelsenkirchen. Portugal vs. Slovenia: Another unexpected name in the draw is Slovenia who are up against a Portuguese side that suddenly looks beatable ahead of their meeting in Frankfurt on July 1.

Another unexpected name in the draw is Slovenia who are up against a Portuguese side that suddenly looks beatable ahead of their meeting in Frankfurt on July 1. France vs. Belgium: A World Cup semifinal back in 2018, these two neighbors will meet in Dusseldorf on July 1 for a place in the quarterfinals.

A World Cup semifinal back in 2018, these two neighbors will meet in Dusseldorf on July 1 for a place in the quarterfinals. Austria vs. Turkiye: Arguably the most underrated tie of all, perhaps, is unexpected Group D winners Austria up against Group F runners-up Turkiye in Leipzig on July 2.

Romania vs. Netherlands: A bit of a retro international tournament knockout phase matchup sees Oranje get lucky with the Romanians finishing ahead of Belgium -- these two meet in Munich on July 2.

Euro 2024 knockout scenarios