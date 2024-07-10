U.S. men's national team head coach Gregg Berhalter is out just over a week after the team's shock elimination from the 2024 Copa America in the group stage, according to Fox Sports. The U.S. entered the cup with relatively high expectations, a bare minimum of making it out of the group stage and showing competitiveness against stronger opposition, but a stunning loss to Panama in the second game of the tournament expedited their exit before Uruguay put the final nail in the team's coffin, and ultimately in Berhalter's time with the team. Needing to better Panama's result versus Bolivia in the final match against Uruguay, the Americans failed to do that against one of the tournament's favorites, forcing the need to hit the reset button just two years away from hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The USMNT coach could not produce a single top-tier victory during his five years in charge aside from the domination of struggling rival Mexico. He had five top-20 wins (in terms of FIFA rankings), but four were against Mexico and one was against Iran.

As for the next step, it's anyone's guess, but fans wonder if this is now the time to go after a big-name boss. There are certainly many possible options out there. The U.S. has been linked in the past with names such as Jose Mourinho, while the likes of World Cup winner Joachim Low and France legend Zinedine Zidane are potentially available. The early fan favorite is certainly former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, while MLS coaches such as Columbus Crew's Wilfried Nancy and LAFC's Steve Cherundolo are also names to watch.

CBS Sports will have more on this breaking news story.