It was a match that had everything as the United States were upset by Panama 2-1 on Thursday in their second group game at the Copa America. Tim Weah was sent off in the 18th minute, and while the United States tried to claw back into the match, they didn't have it in them to hold on to a draw on a night when they had a chance to qualify for the Copa America knockout stages. Let's take a look at how the team did:

Goalkeeper: Matt Turner

While it was a rough game for Matt Turner, it wasn't even his fault as a flying challenge from a Panama player saw him pick up a shoulder injury. Turner should've done better on Cesar Blackman's goal, and the injury had an impact there, needing to be replaced by Ethan Horvath at halftime.

Rating: 5

Left back: Antonee Robinson

Another game, another excellent performance for Antonee Robinson as there are no questions that he's the best defender on the USMNT. Robinson did his best to create during the match and had an assist on Folarin Balogun's goal. He was one of the men beaten for Panama's go-ahead goal, but if he went in for a challenge, it could've ended up in another penalty.

Rating: 6

Center back: Tim Ream

Everything changed when the United States went down to 10 as Ream's passing had to get much more direct. He was OK defensively at containing Panama but none of the defense truly covered themselves in glory during the match.

Rating: 5

Center back: Chris Richards

Almost scored a goal in the first five minutes of the match and picked up a yellow card for defending Christian Pulisic when he was chopped down on the pitch, but like most of the defense, Chris Richards had a night to forget.

Rating: 5

Right back: Joe Scally

I feel like a broken record here but the defense including Joe Scally did what they could but it wasn't enough. There were some moments, especially when Gregg Berhalter went to a back three, when Scally got forward well but it didn't get the job done.

Rating: 5

Midfielder: Tyler Adams

If the USMNT have 11 men available, Tyler Adams was expected to go 60 minutes, but with everyone expected to do more running, he had to be replaced by Johnny Cardoso at the half. It was another match to forget for Adams but it was made tougher for everyone following the early goal.

Rating: 5

Midfielder: Weston McKennie

Had a goal pulled back due to Tim Ream being offside but Weston McKennie was much more involved in this match than he was against Bolivia. He had to do a lot in midfield trying to keep up with Panama and for the most part, he did what he could.

Rating: 6

Midfielder: Gio Reyna

Sacrificed at the half to go to three defenders at the back, Gio Reyna is someone who is a standard candidate to make way when his team goes down to 10 men. With only 12 touches in the first half, Reyna was forgettable as Weah's red had a cascading effect on the rest of the team.

Rating: 5

Forward: Tim Weah

Where do you even start here? A golden rule is to keep your hands to yourself and Weah didn't do that, shoving a Panama player and getting a deserved red card. He put his team in a disappointing position and will now miss an important match against Uruguay. Since it was a red card for violent conduct, there is also a chance that Weah could be suspended for more matches if the USMNT advance.

Rating: 3

Forward: Folarin Balogun

This was Forlarin Balogun's best game in a USMNT shirt. He had an excellent finish for a goal and was very involved defensively when the team needed him. Balogun put in a massive shift for his team.

Rating: 7

Forward: Christian Pulisic

In moments of adversity, the captain needs to step up and Pulisic didn't take a single shot in the match. His set play delivery was poor and with the stage set for him to take a step forward, he couldn't find that extra gear to keep the USMNT's attack pushing for more.

Rating: 5

Substitute: Ethan Horvath

Came in for Matt Turner at the half and while Horvath got two hands to Jose Fajardo's goal, it was one that he should've done more on.

Rating: 5

Substitute: Cameron Carter-Vickers

Lucky to not concede a penalty and then followed it up by losing his man for Fajardo's goal. A poor shift from Carter-Vickers in only 45 minutes of action.

Rating: 4

Substitue: Johnny Cardoso

Came on for Tyler Adams at half and struggled to find the game.

Rating: 5

Subsitute: Ricardo Pepi

Almost scored in yet another game but almost isn't good enough. The USMNT needed goals when Ricardo Pepi entered and they didn't come.

Rating: 5

Substitute: Josh Sargent

Came on late pushing for a goal and didn't touch the ball much.

Rating: N/A

Manager: Gregg Berhalter

Gregg Berhalter wasn't at fault for Weah's red but moving to a back three midgame left players unsure of their roles and caused even more chaos. It's a mixture of management issues and players not stepping up that now leaves the United States with one of their biggest group-stage matches under Berhalter.

Rating: 5