The uncertainty for Sergino Dest is over. The American right back has signed a permanent deal with PSV from Barcelona. Dest will sign a four-year contract with the Dutch club. It's a move that was slightly in doubt after PSV declined the buy option on his loan after the defender picked up an ACL injury that caused him to miss the Copa America, but manager Peter Bosz spoke highly about what Dest has done for the club after that option was declined.

"I am talking for myself as a coach and as a staff, "Bosz said when Dest's option was declined. "I would very much like to have him there. It clicked in the way we played. It clicked as a person. It clicked with the player group.

"He also just played well actually all season. Then you want to keep him. The same goes for the club, actually. I think they would also like to keep him there."

Considering that Dest was in some of the best form of his career, helping PSV to the Dutch title, making 37 appearances in all competitions, registering two goals and seven assists, it makes sense why Bosz would love to have him back and it's good that PSV were able to come to an agreement with Barcelona as it provides much needed consistency for Dest.

"We discussed it well internally, but Sergino convinced us so much last season that we absolutely did not want to miss the opportunity to take him over permanently," Directory of Football Earnie Stewart said about Dest's permanent return. "He has so many qualities. The new situation does not change that."

Since leaving Ajax in 2020, Dest has moved to Barcelona and then Milan, rarely playing at either stop until finally landing at PSV, a club that players an attacking style that suits Dest. It was quite a match once he got integrated. Still only 23 years old, there is plenty of room for Dest to improve as well as he is poised to play an important role for the United States men's national team in the World Cup in 2026.