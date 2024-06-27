Qualifying for the knockout stages of Copa America just got a lot harder as U.S. men's national team winger Tim Weah was red-carded in only the 17th minute of play vs. Panama on Thursday. Weah was sent off following a VAR review due to striking Roderick Miller during the match. It was a reckless moment from Weah as Panama were playing a game to wind up the USMNT and he fell for it. It's the first time a USMNT player was sent off in a major tournament since Michael Orozco in the third-placed game of the 2016 Copa America but it follows Sergino Dest's nations league red card in levels of poor decisions.

Take a look:

Yet again, the USMNT will be left trying to take points from an important game with only 10 men as Panama picking up points could see the USMNT fail to make it out of the group. While the United States won their opening match against Bolivia, a draw or a loss here could spell doom. Panama will play Bolivia in their final game while the United States faces Uruguay, so there could be a situation where Panama advances on four points due to goal difference.

The USMNT did snag a goal via an excellent finish from Folarin Balogun but that joy didn't last long as Cesar Blackman scored for Panama to level the score. Can the USMNT leg this out against the odds? They'll have to withstand pressure but there's still a chance.

