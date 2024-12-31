The new year will get off to a fast start for the United States men's national team with Mauricio Pochettino leading his first January camp for the national team. With a chance to spend time with younger domestic players in the national team pool, the Argentine will get a true look at the depth of the USMNT. It has been a whirlwind since he was officially hired in September but the USMNT are onto the Conacacaf Nations League semifinals with a chance to win their fourth consecutive title in the competition.

If Pochettino is going to do that, he'll need a mixture of the USMNT returning to health with Folarin Balogun, Josh Sargent, Aidan Morris and Haji Wright all injured, but he'll also need to see improvement from some players in the side. Heading into the new year, here are a few players who he'll have an eye on.

RB Sergino Dest (PSV)

After missing Copa America with an ACL tear, Sergino Dest has been out of the mix for both PSV and the national team, but in 2025, he'll get back into action. While Dest has been out, Joe Scally has become a steady presence at right back showing that he can contribute at a starting level for the national team and Antonee Robinson has seen his role grow at left back. Robinson is establishing himself as one of the top left backs in the Premier League and also getting a new role under Pochettino. Inverting in possession, he has taken on more of an attacking responsibility leading to questions about how Dest will be used when he does return. It's a good problem to have considering that depth has been an issue for the USMNT but Dest returning at even close to full strength will be a boon to the USMNT's upside.

MID Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough)

Aidan Morris' injury came at an inopportune time for both Middlesbrough and the national team as he was in form for his club and showing what he can do on the international stage. Building on a strong Olympic campaign to break into the senior side, Morris has been able to learn while making consistent appearances under Michael Carrick in a physical league. Growth can be seen from moving from the Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer to the Championship. Able to transition defense into attack with his vision and passing abilities, Morris is a player who will excite under Pochettino's progressive style in 2025.

FWD Tim Weah (Juventus)

During 2024, Tim Weah had an up-and-down season being moved from wing back to forward at Juventus under Thiago Motta and getting a critical red card during Copa America with the USMNT that was the beginning of the end for Gregg Berhalter. He also dealt with an injury causing him to miss time. But when on the pitch, Weah has been electric helping create space and key attacking chances no matter where he lines up. Under Pochettino, Weah started on the left side of the attack for the first time, pushing Christian Pulisic into the center and it helped produce the best 45 minutes of soccer that the USMNT played in 2024 which helped raise the bar for 2025. It's unknown which wing Weah will stick on moving forward, but currently, he is a key member of the USMNT's best XI which is set to produce exciting soccer in 2025.

DEF Tim Ream (Charlotte FC)

While most talk has been about who will succeed Tim Ream in defense, a player also has to show that they deserve to replace Ream. The 37-year-old center back knows what he can and can't do, has a relationship with Antonee Robinson and is usually in the right position. While Pochettino will want to see what other members of the XI can do, it's also his job to pick the team that has the best shot of winning for the USMNT. At the moment, that team involves Ream and one of the biggest questions of 2025 is how long that will continue to be the case. Ream is doing his part to make the decision a tough one.

The striker group

This feels like a broken record but yet again, it's another year with no clear picture at striker. Ricardo Pepi has been great at PSV and for the national team but it's hard to judge his performances until he's starting consistently. It's different coming into a match off the bench versus facing fresh legs from the start and it also wears on your body differently. Sargent and Balogun are both injured so it'll be key to see what their performances are like after they recover while the situations of other forwards in the pool are uncertain. Brandon Vazquez was in and out of the XI for Monterrey and Jesus Ferreira could be on the move to the Seattle Sounders. It's a time that needs someone in the player pool to step up to challenge for the starting nine role.