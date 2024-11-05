Ahead of facing Jamaica in Concacaf Nations League play during the November international break, the United States men's national team's depth at striker has taken another blow. Josh Sargent will be absent until 2025 due to surgery for a groin injury according to the Athletic. The Norwich City striker missed their weekend match against Cardiff City and the update provided by his manager Johannes Hoff Thorup wasn't a positive one.

"He (Sargent) is going to require surgery, so we're talking eight weeks," Thorup said. "It's not the ideal scenario for anybody. We have options and possibilities for other players to come in."

Sargent has scored four goals while assisting five more in the Championship and would've been likely to start in Concacaf Nations League play for Mauricio Pochettino. With Folarin Balogun also ruled out for the November international break due to an injury, it means that Ricardo Pepi and Brandon Vazquez could be his top strikers for these critical matches.

USMNT regulars like Tim Weah will be healthy enough to return to the fold during that window, and with Pepi struggling for playing time and Vazquez not getting much of a run with the national team, there are concerns about if the duo will be enough to push the Red, White, and Blue to another Concacaf Nations League title.

Sargent's injury is also quite a blow for Norwich City. The Canaries may only be three points out of a playoff spot in the Championship but they're sitting 10th and will now need to move forward without their talisman for a significant period of time. It's quite a challenge for Norwich to push for a playoff spot without him as Sargent has become integral to the team.

The USMNT will face Jamaica on November 15 and 19 away and then at home to determine who makes the Conacacaf Nations League final.