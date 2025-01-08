U.S. women's national team head coach Emma Hayes will have 50 players participate in a massive winter event during January. The manager named an additional 24-player roster for a "Futures Camp" to run alongside the annual senior national team January training camps.

The senior team roster dropped on Tuesday and features a mix of 2024 Olympic gold medalists and members who traveled to Europe for end-of-year friendlies against England and the Netherlands. Wednesday's roster is a youth national team call-up, with an emphasis on players at the U23 level and younger.

"This is an exciting group of young players who have shown their talents on various levels in the United States and there were certainly others deserving of a call-up to this camp," said Hayes. "To bring them all together to compete in our first Futures Camp is an exciting step for the evolution of the U.S. Women's National Team program and a great opportunity for them to show they have the qualities to play for the senior team. It's a significant jump from college to the pro game and an even bigger jump to the elite international level, but we will be patient with all these players as we understand the process and want to help all of them reach their maximum potential."

The roster features 14 professional players, 13 who play in NWSL across 11 different clubs, and USL Super League goalkeeper Neeku Purcell who currently plays for Brooklyn FC. There are a dozen athletes who played college soccer last season, including 2024 MAC Hermann Trophy winner Kate Faasse (UNC), and recently signed NWSL players Lilly Reale (NJ/NY Gotham FC) and Mia Justus (Utah Royals).

Several players who had impressive 2024 NWSL seasons and participated in the NWSL playoffs include Kansas City's Michelle Cooper and Claire Hutton, Bay FC's Savy King, Chicago's Jameese Joseph, Portland's Reilyn Turner, and North Carolina's Riley Jackson.

In a press conference held with Hayes after Tuesday's senior camp roster announcement, the manager further explained the need to evaluate younger groups of players as part of a more traditional build-up to the upcoming 2027-28 women's international cycle. Hayes' arrival to the program came with significant pressure with just a 70-day preparation window for the 2024 Olympics. The 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup is set to take place in Brazil, and Los Angeles will host the 2028 Olympic Games.

Here's the complete roster for the Futures Camp:

USWNT 2025 Futures Camp roster

Goalkeepers (3): Jordan Brown (Georgia; Las Vegas, Nev.), Mia Justus (Utah Royals; Lakewood, Ohio), Neeku Purcell (Brooklyn FC; Seattle, Wash.)

Defenders (7): Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign FC; El Cajon, Calif.), Heather Gilchrist (Florida State; Boulder, Colo.), Savy King (Bay FC; West Hills, Calif.), Emily Mason (Rutgers; Flemington, N.J.), Makenna Morris (Washington Spirit; Germantown, Md.), Lilly Reale (NJ/NY Gotham FC; Hingham, Mass.), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; Studio City, Calif.)

Midfielders (6): Taylor Huff (Florida State; Mansfield, Ohio), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current; Bethlehem, N.Y.), Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage; Roswell, Ga.), Ainsley McCammon (Seattle Reign FC; Bedford, Texas), Yuna McCormack (Florida State; Mill Valley, Calif.), Lexi Missimo (Texas; Southlake, Texas)

Forwards (8): Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current; Clarkston, Mich.), Maddie Dahlien (UNC; Edina, Minn.), Jordynn Dudley (Florida State; Milton, Ga.), Kate Faasse (UNC; Phoenix, Ariz.), Jameese Joseph (Chicago Stars; Beltsville, Md.), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash; Jacksonville, Fla.), Pietra Tordin (Princeton; Miami, Fla.), Reilyn Turner (Portland Thorns FC; Aliso Viejo, Calif.)