The U.S. women's national team will say farewell to a successful 2024 with a final match in Europe. Head coach Emma Hayes and her roster will face the Netherlands on Tuesday at ADO Den Haag Stadium in Hauge, Netherlands after a scoreless draw against England at Wembley Stadium. Long-time goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher recently announced her retirement from the international stage and could play her final game on Tuesday. While teenage prospect Lily Yohannes has decided to represent the United States despite her options to play for the Netherlands.

Here's how to watch the big game:

Viewing information

Date: Dec. 3 | Time: 2:45 pm ET

Dec. 3 | 2:45 pm ET Place: ADO Den Haag Stadium -- the Hague, Netherlands

ADO Den Haag Stadium -- the Hague, Netherlands TV: TNT

TNT Stream: Max

Projected starting lineup

Hayes has been vocal about getting players opportunities at the right moments. Does that mean Naeher's time with the squad is cut short? We'll have to tune in and find out if she gets a final start and if we see more rotation to close out the year.

USWNT starting XI prediction: Phallon Tulis-Joyce; Alyssa Malonson, Emily Sams, Tierna Davidson, Jenna Nighswonger; Hal Hershfelt, Lily Yohannes, Jaedyn Shaw, Yazmeen Ryan, Ally Sentnor, Alyssa Thompson

Will Lily Yohannes start?

The 17-year-old and her family have called the Netherlands home since she was ten years old, but she's been a mainstay in U.S. youth national teams with U15 camps. She was also called up for U17's, but the young midfielder already had club commitments with Ajax and couldn't participate in qualifiers. Yohannes had been part of Ajax club training environments since she was 13 and earned her first full contract at 15.

With the possibility of dual-nationality, conversations with then interim head coach Twila Kilgore and future manager Emma Hayes around a commitment to play with the USWNT began shortly after her time turning fully professional. She earned a call-up into spring camps as a training player but did not feature in any games till June.

Yohannes earned her first senior call-up, made her first debut, and scored her first goal with the national team during a June friendly against South Korea. The young player is praised for her maturity on the ball and could make more history with a USWNT start against the Netherlands.

Storylines

USWNT: Naturally there will be plenty of eyeballs on Naeher's potential last game and a possible Yohannes start. But the team has work to do after a scoreless draw against England. The is no "triple espresso" during this window, so the goals will have to come from someone not named Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, or Mallory Swanson. Forward Alyssa Thompson put in a promising shift against the Lionesses, and Yazmeen Ryan had a positive impact off the bench, if they get a start together maybe the ball will find the back of the net against the Netherlands.

Netherlands: Head coach Andries Jonker named 26 players to his roster for the end-of-the-year matches, and the squad is coming off a 4-1 victory against China on Friday. The Dutch have been frequent rivals to the USWNT, often meeting in major international tournaments and in friendlies, though the U.S. holds the all-time record 8W-1L-2D between the two sides. They haven't been able to beat the USWNT in their last ten meetings, but seven of their previous matchups were determined by narrow margins. Attacking players Lineth Beerensteyn and Esmee Brugts will keep Naeher and the defense honest.

Projections

It'll be another narrow matchup between the two sides who just played each other during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Yohannes will start, and the USWNT will get some goals to close out the year. Pick: USWNT 2, Netherlands 0