The USWNT look to end 2024 on a high note when they visit the Netherlands for an international friendly on Tuesday. The Americans sit at the top of the FIFA women's ranking thanks to a successful 2024 campaign with manager Emma Hayes at the helm. They visit a Dutch side that sits outside of the top 10 but has done very well in all three of their friendlies this fall, outscoring the competition 21-2 over that span.

Kickoff from Lynn Bingoal Stadium in Hague, Netherlands is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The U.S. are -115 money line favorites (risk $115 to win $100) according to the latest USWNT vs. Netherlands odds, while the Dutch are +270 underdogs. A draw is priced at +215 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Why you should back the Netherlands

Andries Jonker's team has won three straight matches following a loss to Germany in the UEFA Women's National League third-place game. The Dutch have found the back of the net 21 times over their last three matches starting with a 15-0 home victory against Indonesia. Their last time out resulted in a 4-1 home win against China where the team controlled 72% of possession. The Netherlands have also won nine of their last 10 home matches dating back to April 2023, so they should be a confident bunch when they host the USWNT on Tuesday. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the USWNT

Sutton notes that the Americans have defeated the Dutch in five of the last seven meetings between the teams, with the two most recent head-to-head matchups ending in draws. Both of those games took place before Hayes became manager, and the US is unbeaten in all but one match across all competitions this year. The USWNT have also clean-sheeted five of their last seven opponents, including a scoreless draw against England their last time out. The Dutch defense isn't as stout as England's, opening the door for a USWNT side that is getting goals from up and down its lineup. See which team to pick here.

