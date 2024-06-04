The United States Women's National Team aim for their second win against South Korea in four days when the squads meet in an international friendly on Tuesday at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minn. The USWNT made Emma Hayes' coaching debut a successful one as they cruised to a 4-0 victory in Colorado on Saturday. It was the first meeting between the clubs since October 2021, when the U.S. rolled past the South Koreans 6-0 at Allianz Field. The Americans are unbeaten in six matches (4-2-0) since suffering a 2-0 loss against Mexico in the group stage of the Concacaf Women's Gold Cup in late February.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Americans are -1600 favorites (risk $1,600 to win $100) in the latest USWNT vs. South Korea odds, while the South Koreans are +3000 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +650 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any South Korea vs. USWNT picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023, he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors. That included an 86-59-5 record in the Premier League for a $3,463 profit. Anybody following saw big returns.

Now, Eimer has broken down USWNT vs. South Korea from every angle and revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for South Korea vs. USWNT:

USWNT vs. South Korea money line: USWNT -1600, South Korea +3000, Draw +650

USWNT vs. South Korea over/under: 3.5 goals



USA: Rose Lavelle's next cap will be her 100th with the USWNT

next cap will be her 100th with the USWNT SK: Ji So-Yun leads the club in caps (159) and goals (71)

USWNT vs. South Korea picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back USWNT

The Americans continued their domination in the head-to-head series against South Korea with Saturday's triumph. In 16 meetings between the clubs, all of which came in friendly competitions and were played in the United States, the USWNT has recorded 12 victories and four draws. Forward Mallory Swanson and defender Tierna Davidson were the offensive stars on Saturday, as both registered a brace while Swanson added an assist.

The 26-year-old Swanson's two-goal performance was the sixth of her international career. Her performance against South Korea marked the eighth time she has recorded at least one goal and one assist for the national team. The brace by Davidson was the first by a USWNT defender since Julie Ertz posted one on April 10, 2016, against Colombia. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back South Korea

The South Koreans were playing quite well prior to Saturday's defeat. They lost just one of their final eight matches in 2023, posting four victories and three draws in that span, and began this year by winning three of their first four contests. Before their weekend meeting with the USWNT, the South Koreans recorded a pair of triumphs over the Philippines in which they scored five goals while allowing just one.

Midfielder Ji So-Yun is a key player for the South Korean national team. The 33-year-old, who is a member of the NWSL's Seattle Reign, has been named the Women's Footballer of the Year in her homeland seven times. She leads all players on South Korea's roster with 159 caps and 71 goals. See which team to pick here.

How to make USWNT vs. South Korea picks

Eimer has broken down the international friendly from every possible angle and has locked in a pair of confident best bets. He also is offering a full breakdown of this matchup. He's sharing his international friendly picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins UWSNT vs. South Korea on Tuesday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in South Korea vs. USWNT have all the value, all from the soccer expert who was up well over $2,500 for $100 players in 2023, and find out.

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.