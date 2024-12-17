Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior and Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati took home the top prizes at the The Best FIFA Football Awards in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday, with the former collecting his first major individual accolade.

Vinicius was a rare winner to accept his award in person, with Real Madrid visiting the Qatari capital ahead of Wednesday's Intercontinental Cup final against Mexico's Pachuca. The Brazil international was a focal point of Madrid's UEFA Champions League and La Liga titles in the 2023-24 season, which also made him a favorite for the Ballon d'Or. Vinicius notably wins The Best FIFA Men's Player award after finishing second in the Ballon d'Or ballot to Manchester City's Rodri, with Real Madrid controversially boycotting the October ceremony in Paris upon discovering that he would not win the award.

Spain international Bonmati, meanwhile, won The Best FIFA Women's Player Award for the second year in a row, matching her track record with the Ballon d'Or. She was part of the Barcelona team that won the UEFA Women's Champions League and the Liga F title in the 2023-24 season.

Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti and the U.S. women's national team's Emma Hayes took home the coaches' awards, while Argentine international Emiliano Martinez and recently retired USWNT star Alyssa Naeher won the goalkeeper accolades. Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho won the FIFA Puskas Award for the best goal in the men's game, while Marta was the first recipient of the FIFA Marta Award, which is the women's equivalent of the Puskas Award.

Here's a full list of winners from the 2024 ceremony.

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2024 winners

The Best FIFA Men's Player: Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid and Barcelona

Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid and Barcelona The Best FIFA Women's Player: Aitana Bonmati, Barcelona and Spain

Aitana Bonmati, Barcelona and Spain The Best FIFA Men's Coach: Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid The Best FIFA Women's Coach: Emma Hayes, Chelsea and USA

Emma Hayes, Chelsea and USA The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez, Aston Villa and Argentina

Emiliano Martinez, Aston Villa and Argentina The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper: Alyssa Naeher, Chicago Stars and USA

Alyssa Naeher, Chicago Stars and USA FIFA Puskas Award: Alejandro Garnacho, Manchester United

Alejandro Garnacho, Manchester United FIFA Marta Award: Marta, Brazil

Marta, Brazil FIFA Fair Play Award: Thiago Maia, Internacional

Thiago Maia, Internacional FIFA Fan Award: Guilherme Gandra Moura

FIFA Men's World 11

Emiliano Martinez, Aston Villa and Argentina

Dani Carvajal, Real Madrid and Spain

Antonio Rudiger, Real Madrid and Germany

Ruben Dias, Manchester City and Portugal

William Saliba, Arsenal and France

Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid and England

Rodri, Manchester City and Spain

Toni Kroos, Real Madrid and Germany

Lamine Yamal, Barcelona and Spain

Erling Haaland, Manchester City and Norway

Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid and Brazil

FIFA Women's World 11