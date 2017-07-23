WATCH: Dybala schools Barcelona's Busquets will quick, filthy nutmeg
The Barca target showed off a little bit here
Barcelona and Juventus got together on Saturday in the International Champions Cup (where Neymar stole the show), but Juve's Paulo Dybala also showed off some brilliance. In the match he absolutely destroyed Sergio Busquets with a sick nutmeg.
Take a look.
Ole. Left him stranded. A sweet piece of skill by a guy Busquets doesn't want to see again.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
WATCH: Dempsey sets up Alitdore
This was quite the moment for the Americans
-
Altidore lifts USA past Costa Rica
This was the biggest statement of the cup for USA
-
Gold Cup schedule, standings, scores
The U.S. and Mexico are, as expected, the favorites
-
WATCH: Ref saves player, helps mother
This ref is being treated like a hero for what he did on Saturday
-
USA vs. Costa Rica preview
The winner moves on to Wednesday's final
-
WATCH: Dempsey makes history
Make room for Clint, LD
Add a Comment