WATCH: Dybala schools Barcelona's Busquets will quick, filthy nutmeg

The Barca target showed off a little bit here

Barcelona and Juventus got together on Saturday in the International Champions Cup (where Neymar stole the show), but Juve's Paulo Dybala also showed off some brilliance. In the match he absolutely destroyed Sergio Busquets with a sick nutmeg.

Take a look.

Ole. Left him stranded. A sweet piece of skill by a guy Busquets doesn't want to see again.

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

