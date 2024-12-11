Two Americans combined to deal the final blow to Manchester City in Turin on Wednesday. Weston McKennie gave Juventus a 2-0 lead via an assist from Tim Weah to put the game out of reach late in the second half. McKennie had missed time for Juventus with a foot injury and had to settle for coming off the bench for Thiago Motta's side, as did Weah, but once they entered in the 69th minute, McKennie and Weah ensured that his presence was felt and then some in the clash. The pair combined to score in the 75th minute and what a goal it was.

After Juventus won the ball back, Mckennie released Weah down the left and the winger got two chances to cross it in and his second fell perfectly to McKennie who had steamed forward in support to hit the ball on the half-volley to double Juventus' lead after Dusan Vlahovic scored in the first half of play. It's the first time ever that an American has assisted another American in Champions League play.

Take a look at the goal:

It came at a critical time as Juventus had drawn four consecutive games in all competitions prior to this match, but it also deepens Manchester City's spiral. Under Pep Guardiola, City has now failed to win nine of their last 10 matches in all competitions and could find themselves in a fight to even make it out of the league phase as they currently sit 22nd on eight points. Juventus will rise to 13th if this holds.