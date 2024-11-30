At a critical moment in the Premier League season, Arsenal are finally starting to build some form and will be confident they can make in three wins on the bounce in east London on Saturday evening. West Ham also made a winning return from the international break, beating Newcastle 2-1 on Monday night, but there is still work for Julen Lopetegui to do as he bids to prove to supporters that he is the man to fill David Moyes' shoes.

West Ham have not had the best of times against the Gunners in the Premier League era. Indeed they have lost more games overall (36) and at home (15) against them than any other opponent, winning just one of their last 16 in east London. At least things probably cannot get much worse than last season, when former captain Declan Rice set the seal on a 6-0 win for Arsenal. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, November 30 | Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, November 30 | : 12:30 p.m. ET Location : London Stadium -- London

: London Stadium -- London TV: USA Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

USA Network | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: West Ham +650; Draw +350; Arsenal -225

Team news

West Ham: Mohamed Kudus will be serving the final match of his lengthy suspension on Saturday evening, missing a chance to prove his worth to a club who had him on their radar back in his Ajax days. He will not be the only one missing from the field with Lopetegui serving a one match touchline ban after getting his third yellow card of the season at Newcastle. Edson Alvarez will be returning after seeing red against Nottingham Forest, whether he will be considered worthy of a place in the XI is another matter.

Niclas Fullkrug remains a long term absentee with an Achilles issue -- though he is closing in on a comeback -- whilst prior to Lopetegui's pre-match press conference there had been no clarity over whether the injury that forced Jean-Clair Todibo off on Monday would keep him sidelined this weekend.

Possible West Ham XI: Fabianski; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson; Soler, Soucek, Paqueta; Summerville, Antonio, Bowen

Arsenal: Aside from longer term absentees Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu (both knee), it is a relatively clean bill of health for the Gunners, who may be sweating on the "discomfort" Gabriel suffered in Tuesday's win at Sporting. With Manchester United and Fulham on the horizon it is plausible that Mikel Arteta may choose to rotate, as he did in the win over Nottingham Forest last weekend, though in a week when Manchester City and Liverpool could take points off each other, there will be little desire to gamble with a possible win.

Possible Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Prediction

It may not be the same heavy scoreline as last time these two met but expect a convincing win for Arsenal. PICK: West Ham 0, Arsenal 2