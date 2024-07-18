For the first time since 2008, the United States men will be taking part in the soccer tournament at the Olympics after qualifying via the Concacaf U-20 championship in 2022. The United States won that tournament and two players from that roster will also represent the United States in Paris -- Paxten Aaronson and Jack McGlynn. Drawn into a tough group alongside tournament hosts France, the United States youth will have an opportunity to prove themselves against the world's best.

With such a small roster of 18 players allowed, Marko Mitrovic has needed to prioritize versatile players in the squad but will also be backed by the leadership of three overaged players. Miles Robinson, Walker Zimmerman, and Djordje Mihailovic will be the representatives with senior national team experience charged with steering the youth through the tournament.

U.S. U-23's group stage schedule

All times Eastern

July 24: United States vs. France, 3 p.m. (USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

United States vs. France, 3 p.m. (USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com) July 27: United States vs. New Zeland, 1 p.m. (USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

United States vs. New Zeland, 1 p.m. (USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com) July 30: United States vs. Guinea, 1 p.m. (USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Where are the stars?

Due to the Olympics not taking place during a FIFA international window, clubs aren't required to release players for the tournament. Players like Gio Reyna, Malik Tillman, and Ricardo Pepi are all eligible to participate in the Olympics but either weren't called or clubs opted not to release them. Due to Reyna's minutes logged in Copa America, it would've been unlikely for him to take part in the Olympics anyway. It's a heavy load on the legs to play in two summer tournaments which is why Robinson is the only member of the Olympic squad that also took part in Copa. Robinson was an unused sub for the USMNT during Copa America but is expected to be a starting center back as the USMNT chase a gold medal.

These roster restrictions do make it harder to actually field a top-level roster but they're issues that every men's team struggles with during this time. Thierry Henry, France's coach, was expecting to miss Kylian Mbappe but the rejections that he experienced from teams around the world has his Olympic squad looking quite different than expected.

America runs on Duncan

A byproduct of the roster restrictions is that Orlando City's Duncan McGuire is the only true number nine included by Mitrovic. Players like Haji Wright or Brandon Vazquez would've made sense as overaged inclusions but without them, the nine is McGuire's to show what he can do. Most well known for his transfer snafu where a paperwork error prevented him from going to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, this is a chance to make history. The U.S. men have never medaled at the Olympics in soccer so being able to accomplish that feat would surely bring transfer interest with it.

In MLS this season, McGuire has seven goals and one assist in 19 matches played. While it isn't a bad return, it is off the pace of his impressive rookie season that saw him net 13 goals and assist three more. Due to Orlando essentially signing his replacement in Luis Muriel, there has been less playing time to go around but at the Olympics, McGuire will be the guy.

A Venezia connection

The duo that has plenty of say in how far the United States goes at the Olympics is Tanner Tessman and Gianluca Busio. Partnering for club in Italy and for their country, this Olympic tournament could be their final time stepping on the pitch together for a little. Tessman seems set for a move to Inter which could see him loaned out to another team but like McGuire, the duo has a chance to make history in Paris. They'll be without Aidan Morris after his move to Middlesbrough but that doesn't mean that these two can't carry the United States alongside Mihailovic. The cohesiveness is there, and that could be key.

USA Olympics men's roster

Goalkeepers (2): Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew, Gaga Slonina (Chelsea)

Defenders (6): Maximilian Dietz (Greuther Furth), Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union, Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United FC), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders (5): Gianluca Busio (Venezia), Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami CF), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union), Djordje Mihailovic (Colorado Rapids), Tanner Tessmann (Venezia)

Forwards (5): Paxten Aaronson (FC Utrecht), Taylor Booth (FC Utrecht), Duncan McGuire (Orlando City SC), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg/GER), Griffin Yow (KVC Westerlo/BEL)