Legacies are on the line as the Washington Spirit and Orlando Pride meet in Kansas City for the NWSL final. The Pride could win their first title in club history while the Spirit look to become only the fifth team in NWSL history to win multiple titles. Two of the best teams in the league this season, the Pride and the Spirt deserve the spotlight in what could be an epic final due to what's at stake on both sides.

Is it Marta's last ride?

Soccer legend Marta has yet to hoist an NWSL title in her eighth season with Orlando but she's now one victory away from being able to do that at 38. It has been an impressive season fro the Brazillian and she looks to cap it off by leading he Pride to be the first team since 2019 to do the double winning the Shield in the regular season and triumphing in the NWSL final.

Seb Hines makes history again

Head coach Seb Hines has already made history by becoming the first black coach in NWSL history, but becoming the first black coach to win an NWSL championship would be a legacy defining moment.

Can Spirit win one for Croix Bethune

The Washington Spirit weren't stopped by losing star midfielder and Rookie of the Year Croix Bethune to a season ending injury, but this final is a chance to win a final for her while also watching another star ascend before our eyes. Trinity Rodman has already become one of the faces of the league and after a season during which she scored eight goals and assisted six more, she'll be one of the top players that Hines is looking to stop.

Michele Kang leads the Spirit charge

The Spirit's fight goes all the way up to their ownership as their first NWSL title came while Michele Kang was trying to take controlling ownership of the team. After becoming involved as a minority owner, Kang turned her eye to taking control of the team following abusive behavior by head coach Richie Burke after attempts to convince other members of the club's hierarchy that things needed to change didn't work. The players had to get involved in making a statement that the team should be sold to Kang instead of someone else and she has turned that into part of becoming a women's sports mogul. It's no surprise that with Kang's involvement, that the Spirit have become one of the top teams in the league and they could take another step with this NWSL championship.

No matter what this is a landmark final as even these callouts are only scratching the surface of how good these teams are and some of the stories behind them.

NWSL Championship broadcast schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, Nov. 23

Attacking Third pre-match show, 6:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Attacking Third pre-match show, 7:30 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

NWSL Championship: Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit, 8 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

Attacking Third post-match show, 10:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Sunday, Nov. 24

NWSL Skills Challenge, 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. (check local listings) (CBS, Paramount+)

Best Bet: Draw (+240)

No matter what happens in the NWSL Championship, history suggests that it will be a close one. The Spirit had to win a penalty shootout over NY/NJ Gotham to get here and they've had a penchant for critical equalizers and winners. In a match between closely matched sides, it's fair to expect it to go beyond 90 minutes of regulation. If you're not comfortable with picking a result, under 2.5 goals is also playable at -106 but there are too many star attackers involved in this final to hang my hat on that one.