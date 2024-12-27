The January transfer window for 2025 is about to open its doors and this winter could be a crucial period in determining which clubs succeed in their objectives for this season whether that is winning trophies or simply avoiding relegation. Soccer clubs across all European leagues can still sign players as free agents before and after the deadline as long as they are not officially contracted to any other professional club while deals can be lined up for the beginning of the transfer window. Agreements between clubs with different transfer window dates can also take place but they can only be officially completed when the transfer window of the club signing any player in question is open and active.

Here are the key winter business dates to know.

Premier League

The English Premier League transfer window reopens next Wednesday, Jan. 1 and runs until Monday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. ET. Although Jan. 31 is a Friday, all of the top European leagues agreed to extend the deadline until the start of the following week.

Serie A

The Italian Serie A window will be open from Thursday, Jan. 2 until it closes on Monday, Feb. 3, at 2 p.m. ET.

La Liga

As for LaLiga, the Spanish window is active from Thursday, Jan. 2 and will remain open until 6 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 3

Bundesliga

In Germany, where the winter break is more substantial than many other European leagues, the Bundesliga opens on Wednesday, Jan. 1 and closes at midday ET on Monday, Feb. 3.

Ligue 1

France's transfer window opens on Wednesday, Jan. 1 and Ligue 1 clubs -- who are usually busier than most in any given period -- have until Monday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. ET.

Select European window dates

Portugal: Thursday Jan. 2 until Tuesday Feb. 4

Thursday Jan. 2 until Tuesday Feb. 4 Turkiye: Monday Jan. 13 to Tuesday Feb. 1

Major League Soccer

The MLS window in the U.S. for the 2025 season only opens on Friday, Jan. 31 ahead of the opening fixture on Feb. 22 -- Inter Miami and New York City -- and closes on April 23.

Select non-European window dates

Mexico: Thursday Jan. 2 until Sunday Feb. 2

Thursday Jan. 2 until Sunday Feb. 2 Saudi Arabia: Wednesday Jan. 1 until Friday Jan. 31

Women's Super League

There is also a WSL window which opens on Wednesday, Jan 1 and runs all the way until Thursday, Jan. 30.