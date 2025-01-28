Stade Brestois 29 and Real Madrid are separated by one point and three places ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Champions League meeting which will bring the league phase to a close. Kylian Mbappe will be familiar with Stade du Roudourou in Guingamp with Los Blancos and their hosts still dreaming of a top-eight finish. Although anything and everything can and will happen in the final fixtures as they all kick off at the same time, both will come into this playing for a potential round of 16 berth.

Brest have won eight of their last 11 games across all competitions while also winning ach of their last five home games which offers hope of a giant-killing for the ages. Lille OSC of Ligue 1 already beat Real on French soil and the Spanish giants' patchy record against clubs from France will only encourage Brest.

Les Bleus' captain and talisman Kylian Mbappe scored three times over the weekend in the win over Real Valladolid which keeps Real four points clear of Atletico Madrid in LaLiga. In UCL terms, though, a seeded playoff spot is most likely for the 15-time European champions with Carlo Ancelotti set to face a 58th European opponent as a head coach.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 29 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Jan. 29 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Stade du Roudourou - Guingamp, France

Stade du Roudourou - Guingamp, France Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Brest +550; Draw +380; Real -250

League phase so far

Brest's UCL campaign has already been historic so earning a top-eight berth here would be an incredible achievement. The Pirates are only behind Bayer Leverkusen in eighth on goal difference with Eric Roy's men hoping to pull off an ultimate upset. A playoff berth already is sensational and even a loss to Shakhtar Donetsk last week could not dampen that. Real are also certain of at least a playoff berth with a 16th European crown very much still possible and a brutal demolition of Red Bull Salzburg suggests that the Madrid attack is clicking into gear.

Team news

Brest: Bradley Locko remains out while Jordan Amavi and Karamoko Dembele are doubts while Mama Balde took a knock over the weekend. Abdallah Sima, Romain Del Castillo or Romain Faivre could go out wide with Ludovic Ajorque acting as the tip of the attack for the hosts.

Possible Brest XI: Bizot; Lala, Chardonnet, Coulibaly, Pereira Lage; Fernandes, Magnetti; Sima, Camara, Del Castillo; Ajorque.

Real: Vinicius Junior is suspended again so misses out along with Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao and Eduardo Camavinga. Brahim Diaz did well over the weekend but Luka Modric, Arda Guler and Endrick are all more likely to benefit from Vini Jr being out for this one.

Possible Real XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Asencio, Rudiger, Mendy; Modric, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Guler, Mbappe, Rodrygo.

Prediction

Although Brest might well have a moment during this game, it is likely that Real end up winning this one quite comfortably by one or two goals. Pick: Brest 1, Real 3.