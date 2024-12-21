On Saturday Hansi Flick's FC Barcelona will host Atletico Madrid in one of the most awaited clashes of the season. In this case, it will also be a key game for the title race, as both teams are tied with 38 points at the top of the La Liga table, but the visitors have one game in hand compared to the Blaugrana. While Barcelona are currently struggling with only one win in the last five league games, Diego Simeone's side have won the last 11 games played in all competitions. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, Dec. 21 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Dec. 21 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Spain

: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Spain Watch: ESPN Deportes | Stream: ESPN+ and Fubo (try for free)

ESPN Deportes | ESPN+ and Fubo (try for free) Odds: FC Barcelona -115; Draw +270; Atletico +300

Team news

FC Barcelona: Flick, who won't be on the bench as he will serve a suspension, will also have to deal with the absence of Lamine Yamal, who will miss the last part of the year and will be back in 2025 and should be replaced by Fermin Lopez. Andreas Christensen, Ansu Fati, Marc Bernal and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are all still injured and not in the squad.

Potential FC Barcelona XI: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Olmo, Casado, Pedri; Lopez, Lewandowski, Raphinha.

Atletico: Simeone is expected to name a similar starting eleven that won 1-0 against Getafe over the weekend, with Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez leading the attacking line.



Potential Atletico XI: Oblak; Llorente, Gimenez, Lenglet, Galan; Simeone, De Paul, Barrios, Linol; Alvarez, Griezmann.

Prediction

The visitors are in much better form compared to the home side and considering the injuries they should be considered as the favorites. Pick: Barcelona 1, Atletico 2.