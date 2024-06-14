Title holders Italy kick off their UEFA Euro 2024 Group B campaign at the Signal Iduna Park against an Albania side they have beaten in all four previous matches. The Azzurri were unbeaten while triumphing at Euro 2020, prevailing on penalties in both the semifinal and final, but they had to wait until the final day of qualifying to seal their place in this tournament thanks to a nerve-jangling draw against Ukraine. Italy therefore qualified for the eighth Euro finals in succession, while Albania are making only their second appearance after making their debut at Euro 2016 in France. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, June 15 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 15 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Signal Iduna Park -- Dortmund, Germany

Signal Iduna Park -- Dortmund, Germany TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

FS1 | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Italy -260; Draw +360; Albania +800

Team news

Italy: Luciano Spalletti's team needs to cope with some key absences such as defenders Francesco Acerbi and Giorgio Scalvini who will miss the tournament due to injuries. Torino's Alessandro Buongiorno will lead the defensive line alongside Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Alessandro Bastoni, while Inter's Nicolo Barella is in doubt for the opening game against Albania. If he isn't fit enough, his Inter's teammate Davide Frattesi will replace him in the midfield. Atalanta striker Gianluca Scamacca is expected to start as central striker.

Possible Italy XI: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Buongiorno, Bastoni; Cambiaso, Jorginho, Cristante, Dimarco; Frattesi, Chiesa; Scamacca.

Albania: Coach Sylvinho decided to not call striker Sokol Cikallesh to his Euro 2024 squad despite being a regular starter in the qualification campaign. Chelsea's striker Armando Broja will lead the attacking line, though he goes into the tournament having barely featured in the second half of the season. Thomas Strakosha is the leading candidate to start at goalkeeper, while Inter's Kristjan Asllani will also start.

Possible Albania XI: Strakosha, Hysaj, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Mitaj, Asllani, Ramadani, Bajrami, Asani, Broja, Seferi.

Prediction

Despite Italy's struggles over the past year, the UEFA Euro 2020 winners are still the favorites to win the opener against Albania on Saturday. Pick: Italy 2, Albania 0.