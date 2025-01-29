After kicking off their preseason in Las Vegas with a 2-2 draw against Club America, Inter Miami will now travel to Peru where 80,000 fans are expected to be in attendance to see Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and the Herons face Universitario. It's part of a tour of Latin America that will also see Miami travel to Panama and Honduras before returning to Florida to face Orlando City SC during quite an extensive preseason schedule.

Unlike facing Club America, this is a preseason match for both of these teams as Universitario will began their season on Feb. 9, looking to win a third consecutive Peruvian title.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch



Date : Wednesday, Jan. 29 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Jan. 29 | : 8 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Monumental -- Lima, Peru

: Estadio Monumental -- Lima, Peru Live stream: Intermiamicf.com

Will Lionel Messi play?

Along with most of Miami's starters, Messi played about 65 minutes in the preseason-opening match. With their last game on Jan. 18, they have had ample rest to be ready to start in this one. Messi also scored in that match, assisted by Suarez as the duo are picking up right where they left off at the end of last season. Much will be expected from the Herons under new head coach Javier Mascherano with new signings like Fafa Picualt looking to augment the attack.

Prediction

While Miami gets their defense into shape, there will be growing pains but that's what the preseason is for as there will be another draw in Peru. Pick: Universitario 2, Inter Miami 2