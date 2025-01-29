PSV and Liverpool may have likely secured their spots secured for the top 24 to move on in the Champions League but that doesn't mean that this is a meaningless fixture. Liverpool are currently a perfect seven wins from seven matches during the league phase and can ensure a first place finish with at least a draw in this match. For PSV, being on 11 points just a draw will guarantee a playoff spot but a lot would need to happen in order to see them fall out of the top 24 due to their plus-three goal difference.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Jan. 29 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Jan. 29 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Philips Stadium -- Eindhoven, Netherlands

: Philips Stadium -- Eindhoven, Netherlands Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: PSV +125; Draw +250; Liverpool +200

Storylines

PSV: Despite a draw being enough to advance here, there's plenty of reason for PSV to take this home clash seriously ahead of the knockout stages. They have a chance to test themselves against the best team in the Champions League so far as even a rotated Liverpool squad is a formidable one. PSV has suffered a big loss in the injury to Malik Tillman but the attack will still have plenty to test Liverpool's defense.

PSV predicted XI: Walter Benitez, Mauro Junior, Olivier Boscagli, Jerdy Shouten, Richard Ledezma, Joey Veerman, Ismael Saibari, Johan Bakayoko, Guus Til, Noa Lang, Luuk de Jong

Liverpool: With three games in eight days, Liverpool has no choice but to rotate despite wanting to finish with a perfect record. A Premier League game away to Bournemouth and then an EFL Cup semifinal hosting Tottenham will streach the team thin but all they can do is control what's in front of them. This will leave them vulnerable to losing in the Netherlands but these are also moments when Arne SLot can see who he can trust further down the roster.

Liverpool predicted XI: Caoimhin Kelleher, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Wataru Endo, Jarell Quansah, Conor Bradley, Trey Nyoni,Tyler Morton, Harvey Elliott, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Federico Chiesa

Prediction

Given the rotation, it will be hard for Liverpool to go away and win especially when a draw is enough to see both teams through in the tournament. Pick: PSV 1, Liverpool 1