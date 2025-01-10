The 2024-25 Serie A season is in full swing as the usual giants aim to fight for the title, while other clubs hope they can pull off what Bologna did last season and surprisingly qualify for the Champions League. Inter and Napoli look like the favorites to win the league on paper, but teams like Atalanta, Lazio and Fiorentina hope to spoil the party in what is turning out to be another thrilling campaign.

Game of the week: Derby della Mole

On Saturday Torino will host Juventus for the second Derby della Mole of the season after Thiago Motta's side managed to win 2-0 at the Allianz Stadium back in November. The Bianconeri are looking for a reaction after the disappointing Supercoppa Italiana semifinal defeat against eventual cup winners AC Milan. Juventus, despite the injuries, has to change their pace as they are currently sitting 5th and 12 points behind Napoli.

Date : Saturday, Jan. 11 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Jan. 11 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Olimpico -- Turin, Italy

: Stadio Olimpico -- Turin, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Torino +380; Draw +240; Juventus +300

Conceicao's debut with AC Milan

After an incredibly exciting start, Portuguese manager Sergio Conceicao will make his San Siro and Serie A debut as coach on Saturday when AC Milan will host Cagliari in Milan. After winning his first two games, against both Juventus and Inter in the final of the Supercoppa Italiana with two unexpected comebacks, Conceicao will now try to solve some of the issues of the Rossoneri in the league, where AC Milan are behind as they are sitting in eight place, five points behind the Champions League's top four.

Date : Saturday, Jan. 11 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Jan. 11 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan, Italy

: San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AC Milan -340; Draw +220; Cagliari -115

Last game for Kvara?

It might be an emotional night at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for the Napoli fans as they could be saying goodbye to their star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is getting closer to joining PSG this winter. After trying and failing to sign him last summer, the French giants are now back in the race for the Georgian player and are discussing an €80 million fee with Napoli, with the player's camp already discussing personal terms with the French side.

Date : Sunday, Jan. 12 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Jan. 12 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy

: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Napoli -400; Draw +475; Hellas Verona +1000

How to watch: Matchday 20

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, Jan. 10

Lazio vs. Como, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, Jan. 11

Udinese vs. Atalanta, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Empoli vs. Lecce, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Torino vs. Juventus, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

AC Milan vs. Cagliari, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Jan. 12

Genoa vs. Parma, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Venezia vs. Inter, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Bologna vs. AS Roma, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Napoli vs. Hellas Verona 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, Jan. 13

Monza vs. Fiorentina, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)