Who's performing at World Cup final halftime show: How to watch, how long is it, start time, what to know

In case there are still any doubts about what sports entertainment looks like in the United States, just look to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final for the host nation's influence.

For the first time in tournament history, FIFA is staging a full scale halftime show at the World Cup final. The new addition reflects past entertainment features of the NFL and the Super Bowl, and includes an expanded performance schedule and lineup of co-headliners. That's right, there's not one superstar on the marquee, but several, and there will be featured artists as well.

There will even be cameos from legendary American cultural icons, The Muppets, and Sesame Street characters, who helped make the halftime show announcement a few months ago.

The large scale production was announced back in May and will be curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin. The show is also in collaboration with Global Citizen, in support of FIFA's Global Citizen Fund, to raise $100 million for "access to quality education and football opportunities" for children across the world.

So, who is actually performing, and why? And where can you watch? We've got you covered, just like the three separate opening ceremonies did at the beginning of the tournament.

When is the World Cup halftime show?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final is scheduled for a kickoff at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 19, between Spain and Argentina at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The World Cup halftime show should, in theory, begin during the halftime break of the match.

While soccer typically has two 45-minute halves, with a 15-minute halftime break, this year's tournament has incorporated mandatory hydration breaks during each half. So the halftime show may begin its setup roughly around 3:45 p.m. ET, depending on the stoppage time of the first half.

Borrowing a page from the NFL's Super Bowl entertainment playbook, FIFA is offically expanding the overall time of the halftime period. Instead of the typical 15 minute pause in play, the 2026 World Cup final halftime is now expanded to 30 minutes to account for entertainment stage setups and breakdowns.

Who is performing?

In true FIFA spirit, the halftime show has something for everyone. From lovers of pop music, sung in English, Spanish, and Korean, to fluffy puppets. To haters of fun and joy, everyone can tune in and enjoy, or pass weird judgments if that's your thing.

During the May announcement, Coldplay's Chris Martin announced preliminary performers with Sesame Street's Cookie Monster and Elmo, The Muppets' Kermit the Frog, and Ms. Piggy. The three main headliners were Shakira, Madonna, and BTS.

In the buildup of the World Cup, more acts were announced, including Burna Boy and Uganda's viral dance group Triplets Ghetto to perform Shakira's viral World Cup anthem "Dai Dai," and Justin Bieber

For a special local emphasis, the P.S. 22 chorus will also perform, and Gustavo Dudamel -- the acclaimed Venezuelan conductor and Music and Artistic Director of the New York Philharmonic -- will also perform.

How do I watch the World Cup halftime show?

The halftime show is slated to begin following the first half. The World Cup final will be broadcast on Fox in the USA, and you can stream the games on fubo (try for free).

Here's a quick overview of how to watch the final on Sunday:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, July 19 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, NJ

TV: Fox (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Spain +125; Draw +200; Argentina +254

How long is the halftime show?

While the total halftime break is estimated at 30 minutes, the show will actually run about 11 minutes. Stage setup and breakdown bring the full amount of time closer to 20 to 25 minutes, with some brief time for substitute warmups if needed, instead of the traditional 15-minute halftime of the past.

Where can I react to the halftime show?

Really, anywhere on the internet. An undeniable truth is that the 2026 World Cup has been pulling large numbers of viewership, and a halftime show will get plenty of eyeballs with so many headliners.

While you could just pop off your takes in a random corner of the internet. We invite you to follow along with our World Cup halftime live blog on CBSSports.com. There, you can get live updates, commentary, reactions, and highlights of the halftime show.

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of live programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.