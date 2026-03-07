Wrexham's attempt to stun the soccer world with an FA Cup fifth‑round miracle fell just short, falling to Premier League club Chelsea 3-2 on Saturday, holding their own in the process, twice leading the Blues.

Sam Smith ignited belief in the 18th minute for the ambitious hosts, finishing coolly on the counter, but Chelsea clawed back through a cruel own goal before halftime. Wrexham would not be slowed down as Callum Doyle, in the 79th minute, flicked on a powerful shot into the box for the temporary lead before Josh Acheampong's 82nd‑minute equalizer restored order.

A red card to Wrexham's George Dobson in the 93rd minute due to a reckless challenge opened the door for Chelsea, in theory, to cruise into the next round, providing them with a one-man advantage the rest of the way. However, Wrexham looked up to the challenge, producing chances of their own despite being shorthanded.

But it was Alejandro Garnacho in the first half of extra time, finishing off a fine cross from Dario Essugo with a well-placed volley after being left completely unmarked, providing the winning goal.

After Chelsea's go-ahead goal, it looked like this drama might have yet another twist to its already convoluted tale. But what briefly seemed like a Wrexham 114th-minute equalizer from Lewis Brunt off of a corner was eventually ruled out by VAR, breaking hearts around the stadium, and leaving owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac to wonder what might have been.

After that Chelsea left nothing to chance, tacking on a fourth goal before the final whistle with Joao Pedro finishing from the top of the box to ice the match. So, Chelsea roll on, and Wrexham are left to wonder what might have been.

Wrexham's ascent has become one of the sport's most compelling storylines, blending Hollywood star power with a community that's been hungry for revival. The transformation began after actors Reynolds and Mac took over five years ago, pairing investment with a documentary series, "Welcome to Wrexham." The celebrity backing helped fuel an extraordinary run of three straight promotions, lifting the club from the National League to the Championship, placing them on the edge of a historic push toward the Premier League.