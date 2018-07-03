2018 FIFA World Cup Bracket Challenge: Advanced computer model has surprising upset picks

The 2018 World Cup has been full of shocking upsets. From Russia's stunning upset over Spain to South Korea's victory over defending champion Germany, the World Cup 2018 has been unpredictable. Now that the quarterfinals are set, it's time to fill out your 2018 World Cup bracket starting with the Round of 8. You can choose which team advances based on your limited knowledge of each team, your favorite player, or even a team's jerseys... or you can listen to a proven model. That'll give you a leg up on your competition in your World Cup bracket pool for the quarterfinals, semis, and finals.



And before you lock in your 2018 World Cup bracket on FIFA's official site or anywhere else, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.



Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics" -- the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the two-and-a-half seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent!

The Soccerbot impressed during the knockout stage: On Sunday, it correctly predicted draws for Spain-Russia (+280) and Croatia-Denmark (+225). Earlier, the model nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360) and predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who has followed it is way up.



Now, the Soccerbot analyzed every potential knockout matchup and revealed its optimal bracket, including a 2018 World Cup champion.



One surprise: the model says England, listed at 4-1 World Cup odds, reaches the World Cup semis for the first time since 1990.



England defeated Colombia in the Round of 16 in a dramatic penalty shootout, marking England's first knockout stage victory at a major tournament since the 2006 World Cup.



England is led by star striker Harry Kane, who scored his sixth goal of the 2018 World Cup against Colombia. Kane became the first player to score in six consecutive appearances for England since Tommy Lawton in 1939.



Sumpter's optimal bracket has also identified its 2018 World Cup champion. Nailing this pick could be the key to winning your World Cup bracket pool.



So what is the optimal bracket for the World Cup Challenge? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams you need to be all over in your World Cup brackets, all from the model that's returned an 1800 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.