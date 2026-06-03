2026 French Open bracket, schedule, dates: Semifinal matchups set with first-time winners in both tournaments

First-time grand slam champions are coming on the men's and women's sides of the singles bracket at the French Open this weekend with appetizing semifinal matchups set for each draw following a windy -- and sometimes, wet -- Wednesday at Roland-Garros.

Flavio Cobolli topped Felix Auger-Aliassime (4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4) to reach his first career major semifinal thanks to a dominant performance over the final three sets of the match. Cobolli, who won 20 of his last 25 points on serve, manufactured 13 straight holds of serve against the fourth-seeded Auger-Aliassime and won three straight sets after tournament officials closed the roof due to light rain.

Coming off his first top-10 major victory, Cobolli's now 4-18 all-time against top-10 opponents with all of those wins coming on clay -- including one against current tournament frontrunner Alexander Zverev. Cobolli next takes the court Friday against Matteo Arnaldi, who ousted Matteo Berrettini when the veteran retired in the second set.

The 24-year-old Italian's rise into the sport's upper tier has been anything but accidental despite not winning a major yet. What separates Cobolli from many of his peers is his relentless consistency from the baseline. He absorbs pace exceptionally well and showed that against Auger-Aliassime on Court Philippe Chatrier, turning defense into offense in a hurry.

Cobolli's movement is among his greatest assets. Cobolli covers the court with ease, particularly on clay, where his patience and shot tolerance often wear down even elite competition. His forehand has developed into a legitimate weapon, while his two-handed backhand allows him to redirect pace and control rallies from either wing.

Cobolli is now guaranteed a spot inside the ATP top 10 for the first time in his career after reaching the semifinals.

"I felt like this is the chance of my life," Cobolli said. "I have to give everything in my matches and today I did that so I'm really happy."

Zverev vying for fourth grand slam final appearance

Second-seeded Alexander Zverev has the lowest time on court this tournament, winning every set he's played except one during the third round against Quentin Halys. Zverev made quick work of Rafael Jodar on Tuesday, a masterful outing that showcased his entire repertoire.

Up next for Zverev is his quest for his first career grand slam is Jakub Mensik, who assured there would be no teen sensations in the semifinals after disposing of hard-hitting Brazilian Joao Fonseca in straight sets during the quarters. It was easily his most impressive showing thus far on clay this season and revealed there's another legitimate threat capable of being a first-time French Open champion.

Before running into quick trouble against Mensik, Fonseca was coming off wins against Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud. Mensik answered every drop shot with cross-court precision and played well on serve.

It was a much-needed coasting of sorts prior to a long-lasting final game for Mensik, who was coming off a pair five-set wins in the tournament and overcame a 6-0 loss to Alex de Minaur in the first set of the third round to prevail in four. During that match with de Minaur, Mensik struggled with cramps and dehydration.

He's now two wins away from etching his name in history on clay.

Men's semifinals (Friday)

(2) Alexander Zverev vs. (26) Jakub Mensik



(10) Flavio Cobolli vs. Matteo Arnaldi

Shnaider stuns Sabalenka, Chwalinska prevails

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka made 57 unforced errors in the final set during Wednesday's shocking 6-3, 5-7, 0-6 loss to Russian Diana Shnaider, her second quarterfinals setback in her last three trips to the Paris grand slam. Sabalenka led 4-1 and was two points away from moving on at 5-3 in the second set before unraveling.

This is 25th-seeded Shnaider's first trip to a semifinal at a major in her career.

"I feel like I had very decent opportunities in the second set, I screwed up, and then she stepped in and she played great," Sabalenka said. "I feel like mentally I couldn't really recover after the second set. That was the biggest mistake from me. Mentally I got into a very deep, deep, dark hole and I just couldn't get back mentally on track."

In the other quarterfinals match, unseeded Maja Chwalinska took out No. 22 Anna Kalinskaya 7-6, 6-3. She'll play Shnaider up next while 19-year-old phenom Mirra Andreeva, the highest seed left in the women's bracket at No. 8, battles Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk. Andreeva has looked dominate throughout the tournament only dropping one set.

Andreeva, who's appearing in her second French Open semifinal, took out Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 6-3 with ease on Tuesday. Her backhand's already a world-class weapon, but Andreeva's all-court game suggests she's ready to reach her first final.

"Well, for me it doesn't matter who I play," Andreeva said after she was asked about the matchup of Kostyuk. "I really try to play against the ball that is coming at me. Usually it doesn't matter to me who I'm playing against, so I'm trying to really focus on the game and on the game plan that I have to use on the court."

Women's semifinals (Thursday)

(25) Diana Shnaider vs. Maja Chwalinska



(8) Mirra Andreeva vs. (15) Marta Kostyuk