Wimbledon 2026 predictions, odds, picks: More chaos coming after wild run in France?

The third -- and most famous -- Grand Slam of the year is nearly upon us. The best in the world are ready to descend on All England Lawn & Tennis Club in London for the 2026 Wimbledon Championships.

The draws have been released for the men's and women's tournaments, giving a lay of the land for the paths to raising the trophy. While there are clear favorites, such as Jannik Sinner at -165 on the men's side and Aryna Sabalenka at +350 for the women, the French Open reminded everyone how quickly favorites can fall apart and underdogs can rise to the top.

With the information we now have, we took the time to determine our three picks for best bets for Wimbledon, and we aren't picking a favorite to win either tournament.

Let's dig into our three best bets before the grass court action kicks off.

4th Quarter Winner: Frances Tiafoe (+650)

Tiafoe is in a tough group, with Alexander Zverev (+200), Taylor Fritz (+350) and Jack Draper (+550) all favored above him to win the quarter. But momentum is a real thing. Tiafoe won Halle in mid-June, running through the tournament on grass, only dropping a single set while also beating three top 10 opponents, including Fritz in straight sets in the finals. Tiafoe clearly outplayed Fritz that day, something he may need to do again for this bet to cash. But if Tiafoe's grass game is as strong as it was in Germany, he has a very real shot to win the quarter, and that's a juicy possibility at +650.

Tournament Winner: Ben Shelton (+1600)

Like Tiafoe, Shelton won a June tournament on grass, taking down Stuttgart. Tiafoe's performance was actually better in his win, but Shelton gutted through some tough matches and beat Fritz in the finals. Fritz got that win back when the pair played at Halle, but Shelton has a serve that is perfectly made for grass. He's an elite athlete who can recover from mistakes in ways some others can't. The tournament obviously runs through Sinner, but Sinner has had his moments of inconsistency, especially when heat comes into play. With no Alcaraz and an aging version of Djokovic as one of the three men favored above Shelton, there's a path here for Shelton to not only win his quarter (+275), but make the final. In any given match, if Shelton is on and he's getting his serve working, he can take it down.

The Field (-165) vs. Sabalenka, Swiatek and Rybakina

This comes down to the reasons the three favorites aren't likely to win. Sabalenka is not in great form of late and her quarter includes Mirra Andreeva, Karolina Muchova and Naomi Osaka, as well as a few other tricky opponents she would have to clear just to make the semifinals. The combination of form and a tough draw -- and Sabalenka's tendency to mentally blow up -- are all against her. Swiatek is looking to defend her Wimbledon title and is in a winnable section of the draw, but is just 21-11 in matches in 2026. Even her first match against Taylor Townsend is a potential spot where her repeat dreams could unravel. As for Rybakina, she has lost four of her last six matches and simply inconsistent. When she's on, she's elite, but being "on" is never a sure thing.