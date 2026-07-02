Wimbledon 2026 Draw: Complete men's and women's third round matches and bracket

After a wild start to the 2026 Championships Wimbledon, the second round produced a lot less drama. The tournament still has many top seeds looking to make a run at a grand slam title.

The lone true upset of the second round saw this year's French Open champion, Mirra Andreeva fall to 2024 Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova. Outside of Andreeva, just No. 4 Ben Shelton and No. 8 Elina Svitolina are the only top 10 seeds to bite the dust so far.

But that means great matchups are heading our way. It starts on Friday when third-round action gets underway at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Follow live coverage of the 2026 edition of the Wimbledon Championships, from the first round through the final with all the news, upsets and more you could ask for!

Top seeds Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka are back on the courts when they take on Jenson Brooksby and Jelena Ostapenko, respectively. Plus, American Tommy Paul looks to keep his dreams of a grand slam alive when he takes on Hubert Hurkacz.

And Naomi Osaka is back when she faces off against Daria Kasatkina. A win by Osaka and Sabalenka sets up another meeting between the rivals in the fourth round on Sunday.

Below you can find the complete draws for the singles competitions at Wimbledon.

Gentlemen's Singles draw/bracket

1. Jannik Sinner vs. Jenson Brooksby

23. Rafael Jodar vs. Shintaro Mochizuki

21. Tommy Paul vs. Hubert Hurkacz

8. Daniil Medvedev vs. Jan Lennard Struff

3. Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Michael Zheng

22. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Marton Fucsovics

24. Joao Fonseca vs. Roman Safiullin

7. Novak Djokovic vs. 25. Artur Rinderknech

5. Alex de Minaur vs. Zachary Svajda

9. Flavio Cobolli vs. 19. Karen Khachanov

Matteo Berrettini vs. Grigor Dimitrov

Arthur Fery vs. Zizou Bergs

6. Taylor Fritz vs. Lorenzo Sonego

10. Alexander Bublik vs. 17. Frances Tiafoe

13. Jiri Lehecka vs. Jaume Munar

2. Alexander Zverev vs. Marcos Giron

Ladies' Singles draw/bracket

1. Aryna Sabalenka vs. Jelena Ostapenka

14. Naomi Osaka vs. Daria Kasatkina

10. Karolina Muchova vs. Mananchaya Sawagkaew

Nikola Bartunkova vs. Barbora Krejcikova

4. Jessica Pegula vs. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

16. Iva Jovic vs. 18. Ekaterina Alexandrova

11. Belinda Bencic vs. 19. Anna Kalinskaya

7. Coco Gauff vs. Claire Liu

Daria Snigur vs. Ashlynn Krueger

12. Marta Kostyuk vs. 23. Emma Navarro

13. Jasmine Paolini vs. Maria Sakkari

3. Iga Swiatek vs. 29. Alexandra Eala

6. Amanda Anisimova vs. 26. Madison Keys

9. Linda Noskova vs. 17. Sorana Cristea

21. Marie Bouzkova vs. Liudmila Samsonova

2. Elena Rybakina vs. 25. Elise Mertens