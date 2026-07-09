Former two-division champion Alex Pereira planning return at heavyweight in November

LAS VEGAS -- Alex Pereira plans to forge ahead with his heavyweight journey. Pereira, a former light heavyweight and middleweight champion, is determined to give his new division another shot in November.

"Poatan" caught up with CBS Sports on the UFC Hall of Fame red carpet on Thursday. Pereira has no fight lined up, but he's certain of two things: it'll be a heavyweight fight in November. Pereira welcomed any opponent that provides him a chance at redemption.

"I believe November," Pereira said. "Heavyweight for sure. November, heavyweight."

Pereira made his heavyweight debut at UFC Freedom 250. Pereira and Ciryl Gane fought for the interim heavyweight champion, potentially setting up a unification bout with injured heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. Gane stopped Pereira via second-round TKO after dropping him with a jab. The outcome generated controversy over referee Herb Dean's officiating. Gane landed multiple illegal strikes to the back of Pereira's head. In the aftermath of the fight, Pereira called for Dean to be punished.

UFC has not announced its live event schedule past Sept. 5, a Fight Night in Paris. However, the promotion's November schedule often includes a stop at New York City's Madison Square Garden. Pereira is a perfect 3-0 fighting in MSG, knocking out Andreas Michailidis, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Jiri Prochazka.