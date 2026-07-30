Former UFC fighter Anthony Smith facing three felony charges after allegedly attempting to hit wife with car

Anthony Smith is facing criminal allegations involving his wife. Smith, a mixed martial artist and analyst, is accused of threatening to kill his wife, attempting to run her over with a car and forcing her into a vehicle.

Smith was arrested on Monday night in Sarpy County, Nebraska, and booked on three charges: attempted first-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats and false imprisonment. MMA Junkie received a statement from the Sarpy County Attorney's Office detailing the alleged events leading up to Smith's arrest.

The incident allegedly started with an altercation at a bar in Gretna, Nebraska. According to the attorney's office, Smith threatened to kill his wife if she did not go home with him before grabbing and pushing her into a vehicle. Investigators claim Smith's wife escaped the vehicle, after which Smith tried and failed to strike her with the vehicle multiple times.

Smith turned himself in to authorities after an arrest warrant was issued. A judge granted him a $500,000 bond with the condition that he stay away from his wife. Smith is scheduled back in court on Aug. 17.

Smith headlined eight UFC events during his tenure, most notably challenging Jon Jones in a failed bid for the light heavyweight title. However, MMA didn't come naturally to Smith. He started his professional career with a losing 6-7 record before finding his footing. At the height of his success, he stopped former UFC champions Rashad Evans and Mauricio "Shogun" Rua, as well as title challengers Alexander Gustafsson and Volkan Oezdemir.

Smith ended a one-year retirement in April, submitting Chase Sherman in his bareknuckle MMA debut. He has fought professionally 61 times, suffering 13 knockout losses. In the later stages of his MMA career, Smith doubled up as a budding MMA analyst.