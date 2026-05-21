Conor McGregor promises he's 'better than ever' ahead of Max Holloway rematch at UFC 329

Conor McGregor claims he has evolved since we saw him five years ago. McGregor released his first public statement after the promotion announced that he and Max Holloway will headline UFC 329 on July 11.

McGregor returns to the Octagon five years and one day removed from breaking his leg in a trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. Despite the long layoff, McGregor is supremely confident in his preparation.

"Thank you for all the love, support, and encouragement over the last few days, people," McGregor wrote on Instagram. I am feeling very energized entering the intense training camp because of it! I am very grateful for the team I have around me. My coaches and training partners, we are all fully tuned in for the challenge at hand, and it is a glorious time in our gym!

"I am better than ever, and I relish the opportunity to once again show my mastery in martial arts to the world."

McGregor vs. Holloway 2 closes out UFC International Fight Week. It's a rematch 13 years in the making. McGregor made his sophomore UFC appearance in 2013, beating Holloway by unanimous decision. Their fight preceded their rises to UFC champions and future Hall of Famers.

Rumors had swirled for months about the rematch. Holloway previously confirmed to CBS Sports that he was training for McGregor, but denied signing a contract. This week, Holloway reflected on negotiating the welterweight fight.

"You know how hard it is to keep that fight under wraps for how long we did? We knew that fight for a minute, bro," Holloway said on his Twitch stream. "I'm excited, I get to eat what I want to eat, boys... imagine I miss weight at 170."

A lightweight tilt between Benoit Saint Denis and Paddy Pimblett co-headlines UFC 329. Other notable fighters on the card include former middleweight champion Robet Whittaker, bantamweight title challenger Cory Sandhagen and debutant Gable Steveson.