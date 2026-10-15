Erin Blanchfield has spent much of her UFC career being told she's a future champion. Five years after her debut, she's still waiting to prove it. Blanchfield can strengthen her case on Saturday against Jasmine Jasudavicius at UFC Fight Night in Edmonton, but winning might not be enough in an increasingly crowded women's flyweight title picture. Blanchfield knows she needs to make a statement.

Blanchfield was 22 when she made her UFC debut, quickly establishing herself as one of the division's most promising prospects. She's come close to a title shot before but has never crossed the finish line. Her unanimous decision loss to Manon Fiorot, her only UFC defeat, didn't help, but neither did the circumstances surrounding the championship.

The trilogy between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso effectively froze the division for nearly two years. Blanchfield found comfort in the delay at that time, reasoning that additional time would only make her better prepared for an eventual title opportunity. These days, it's harder to maintain that perspective.

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Shevchenko's injury, Natalia Silva's emergence as champion and Grasso's resurgence risk another logjam at the top of the division. Blanchfield, once seemingly destined for a title shot, is again left wondering when her opportunity will come.

"It's frustrating. I'd be lying if I said it wasn't," Blanchfield told CBS Sports. "If it's not your time, it's not your time. You have to wait and keep working."

Blanchfield tried to navigate around the delay. When rumors surfaced about Shevchenko's injury, Blanchfield and her manager contacted the UFC, angling to fight for the vacant championship. She was already booked against Jasudavicius, but was ready to abandon those plans for the chance to become champion. The UFC went in another direction, booking Silva against Wang Cong at UFC 332.

"They didn't reach out to me. My manager and I reached out to them because I wanted to put my hat in, if that was an option or opportunity," Blanchfield said. "They wanted Wang Cong to take that fight, and I had my fight already. That definitely sucked a bit in the moment, but I had to quickly say, 'Whatever, that's not happening.' I have this fight. I need to perform, and everything else can come after that."

Wang's selection was controversial. She had won several consecutive fights and carried the distinction of having beaten Shevchenko in kickboxing more than a decade ago. However, there were more established contenders ahead of her in the UFC rankings, despite being booked or coming off losses.

Blanchfield had an especially difficult time reconciling the decision. Wang earned her title opportunity after defeating Tracy Cortez by decision. Blanchfield had recently finished the same opponent.

"That was the most frustrating part about it, that I had beaten and finished Tracy. Wang beat her by decision and got the title shot," Blanchfield said. "But I really believe God's way is different than our way and what we want. Everything happens for a reason. Everything happens on a certain timeline. That really helped me to focus on my fight, which is literally two weeks after theirs. Time-wise, it lines up for me to win this and potentially get a title shot."

Obstacles remain between Blanchfield and the championship. Shevchenko figures to be the first in line for an immediate title shot whenever she's healthy enough to return. The timeline is uncertain, however, and Silva has already identified Blanchfield and Grasso as potential challengers.

Blanchfield doesn't have the name recognition of either former champion. She also has the disadvantage of fighting lower-ranked Jasudavicius in her opponent's native Canada, where a routine decision victory will do little to separate her from the other contenders.

"I need an impressive win. An impressive finish. " Blanchfield said. "That's something every fighter is always chasing, especially when you're this close to a title. It's not just about winning, but how you win."

Grasso has made a particularly compelling case for another championship opportunity. The former champion has enjoyed a remarkable resurgence this year, brutally finishing Maycee Barber before knocking down and defeating Fiorot. Grasso's latest victory carries particular significance for Blanchfield, whose only UFC loss came against the French contender. Blanchfield isn't pretending Grasso's recent performances have gone unnoticed.

"She's looked amazing in her last two fights. I don't know what's going on with her personally, but it seems to be headed in the right direction," Blanchfield said. "You can see it in her walkout, how locked in and focused she is. She goes in there, and she really performs to that ability. She's found her second wind, and she looks really good."

Blanchfield can only attempt to control what happens against Jasudavicius. Even an emphatic victory won't guarantee her the next title shot, something she's become painfully familiar with over the years. She viewed the extended Shevchenko-Grasso rivalry as a blessing in disguise. She still believes these extra fights have made her better, even if she's less enthusiastic about having to wait for another opportunity.

"I feel like with all these fights that I'm having in the meantime, I've been in title contention for years. They've really honed and sharpened me, and made me a better fighter," Blanchfield said. "It's something I needed even if I didn't want it.

"Everybody wants to get to the title as fast as possible. It's a journey to the title. I know it'll be even harder after that because you'll only be fighting the absolute best. I've just been sharpening my tools while I wait."