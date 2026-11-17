Years before guiding Josh Hokit to a UFC heavyweight title fight, renowned mixed martial arts coach Mike Winkeljohn helped mold Jon Jones into arguably the greatest MMA fighter in history. These days, Winkeljohn is disappointed in the man Jones has become.

Trouble started brewing on Saturday shortly after Hokit fell short in a competitive fight with heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane at UFC 334. Jones took a sly dig at Hokit's performance, leading to an explosive back-and-forth on social media. Jones' since-deleted remark was an indirect response to comments Hokit previously made about his estranged Jackson Wink MMA training partner. It unraveled into a multi-day online saga, with Jones mocking Hokit for absorbing a record number of strikes in a heavyweight fight, while Hokit retorted with a laundry list of criminal charges and scandals.

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Winkeljohn barred Jones from his gym in 2021 after the two-division champion was arrested on charges of misdemeanor battery, domestic violence and felony injuring or tampering with a vehicle, ending a 12-year professional relationship. Jones subsequently labeled Winkeljohn a "miserable bastard."

Winkeljohn, Hokit's current coach, weighed in on the discourse, feeling let down by Jones' ongoing behavior.

"It's very disappointing," Winkeljohn told Submission Radio. "You have to dig deep into why people do things, and I'll let people try to figure that out for themselves. I was always hopeful that Jon would get it one of these days and go to the next level."

Winkeljohn defended Hokit for standing his ground. He argued that there was no alternative once Jones started publicly dragging him after Saturday's performance.

"But I'm really disappointed in that action right there because that's going to get a response from Josh, and you can see it going right now," Winkeljohn said. "Like everybody, when you're attacked, you have to attack back. If not, you'll be considered a weak person. I like what Josh does, the fact that he's willing to attack back when attacked."

Hokit's future sparks a lot of curiosity. In 12 short months, he talked and punched his way from UFC debutant to heavyweight title challenger in Madison Square Garden. His athleticism, durability, and heart did a lot of heavy lifting on Saturday, but the 29-year-old former NFL player is relatively early in his development.

Jones, 23 at the time, became the youngest UFC champion in 2011, a record that holds strong 15 years later. He recorded a record number of light heavyweight title defenses before moving up and capturing the heavyweight crown too. Hokit is a long, long way from building a comparable resume, but Winkeljohn has faith that Hokit can get there and is committed to replacing his estranged pupil with a new all-time great.

"Josh will be the best eventually," Winkeljohn said. "Right now, Jon Jones, I would still say, he's the best of all time. But that doesn't mean that Josh, being young in his career, can't change that. And that would be my goal as his coach: to help him out as much as I can to achieve that."