The nice thing about six teams being on a bye last week is that, with fewer games, we lost fewer players to injury. That's about it. Last week I told you almost everyone was a riser because we were missing so many players. Well, this week there are zero teams on a bye, so the opposite is true. That means, at most positions, we don't have to scrape the bottom of the barrel for starters. As you'll see below, even with everyone playing, you may still be scrambling for a tight end. Only 10 tight ends project for double-digit Fantasy points in my tight end projections.

Prominent players we projected last week that we are not projecting to play in Week 12 as of Monday evening:

Justin Herbert, Bhayshul Tuten, Seth McGowan, Juwan Johnson

At the bottom of this article are my Week 12 projections for quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. They will be updated throughout the week as we get more information.

Risers

Fernando Mendoza, QB Raiders

Fernando Mendoza LV • QB • #15 CMP% 55.4 YDs 458 TD 3 INT 1 YD/Att 6.19 View Profile

In his second career start, Mendoza threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns against the Broncos without Brock Bowers. It wasn't perfect, but it was definitely impressive, and we hope Bowers returns for the team's Week 12 matchup against the Browns. Hopefully you don't need to start Mendoza in one-QB leagues this week but we do want to roster him everywhere. He could be useful in future bye weeks and he gets a couple of great matchups in the Fantasy playoffs.

Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants

Cam Skattebo NYG • RB • #44 Att 130 Yds 530 TD 4 FL 2 View Profile

Skattebo did not have a good Week 11. He fumbled again and averaged 2.4 yards per carry. But he continues to dominate running back touches for the Giants and this week he gets a great matchup as a favorite against the Colts. I project 20 touches for Skattebo and there is a chance we get 20 Fantasy points as well. He is a top-12 back in the projections and a must-start, even with no one on bye.

Chris Rodriguez, RB, Jaguars

Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAC • RB • #24 Att 63 Yds 261 TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

As of Monday night, we are expecting Bhayshul Tuten to miss Week 12 against the Titans. Tuten left Week 11 twice and hasn't practiced the past two weeks with a lower leg or foot issue. The Jaguars are huge favorites, so this is a good time to rest Tuten and get him right. Rodriguez has been passable as a rusher this year and should be in line for 15-plus carries, with an excellent chance at at least one touchdown. Start him as an RB2 assuming we are right about Tuten being out.

DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles

Like Skattebo, Smith did not have a good game in Week 11. Joe Milton missed him repeatedly and Smith caught less than half of his targets. But the good news is, he got 12 targets. The better news is he gets the Cowboys this week. They have given up the third most PPR Fantasy points to receivers this season. Start Smith as a high-end WR2 with WR1 upside.

Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers

Ready for a shock? One of the two teams giving up more Fantasy points per game to receivers than the Cowboys are the New England Patriots. That's good news for Ladd McConkey, who returned in Week 11, caught two touchdown passes, and dominated target share. I am still a little iffy about calling McConkey a must-start receiver, but he is a fine low-end WR2 and a great WR3.

Fallers

Bryce Young, QB, Panthers

Bryce Young CAR • QB • #9 CMP% 61.1 YDs 2651 TD 18 INT 7 YD/Att 7.2 View Profile

One of our big misses this season was how good the Tampa Bay defense turned out to be. They have given up the fifth-fewest Fantasy points to opposing QBs this season and Jared Goff was the first QB to score more than 20 Fantasy points against them since Week 2. With nobody on a bye and Young's uneven performance this season, we would rather sit him than start him.

David Montgomery, RB, Texans

David Montgomery HOU • RB • #32 Att 78 Yds 245 TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Montgomery was awesome as a rusher in his first game back against the Colts. Now, we're projecting Woody Marks to return, and it is hard to start either of the Texans' running backs. We view both as touchdown-dependent flexes and have no strong lean as to who will receive more touches. As a team, the Texans have only scored six of their 28 offensive touchdowns on the ground, so it is hard to count on a score.

DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers

DK Metcalf PIT • WR • #4 TAR 74 REC 36 REC YDs 434 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

I have been too high on Metcalf most of the season. Mark this down as me throwing in the towel. He has been arguably the least efficient full-time receiver in the NFL and just got himself kicked out of the team's recent loss. Now that Michael Pittman is back and the team is facing the Broncos, I don't even have Metcalf projected as a top-36 receiver.

Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens

Fooled you! Andrews followed up his best game of the season with two catches for 14 yards on three targets. This is why the projections try not to overreact to one week. Andrews has delivered fewer than 20 yards in three of his last four games and has only topped 30 yards in a game once since Week 2.

Week 12 quarterback projections

Week 12 running back projections

Week 12 wide receiver projections

Week 12 tight end projections