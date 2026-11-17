More than fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was invented by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping managers make fair trades in their leagues. And since then, the Trade Chart has expanded to include four-point-per-pass touchdown leagues and half-PPR leagues.
Now, no one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.
The points assigned to players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value, which is determined by expected future performance, future schedules and (perhaps most importantly) public sentiment. Past performance is not a major factor in the Fantasy Football Trade Chart.
By adding players' values, you can determine what players you should be able to get in return. The higher the value, the better the player's value. However, Fantasy managers should deduct 10% of the value from any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).
This list also works as a "rest-of-season" rankings for the 2026 campaign.
Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered worth no more than four points.
Reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues: Dave Richard via email or social media. It actually helps future editions of the Trade Chart if you drop a line. We will also take recommendations on how to make the Trade Chart better in 2027, so please share ideas if you have them!
Quarterback trade values
|Player
|tm
|1QB-4
|1QB-6
|2QB
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|21
|22
|48
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|21
|21
|46
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAC
|14
|14
|32
|Jordan Love
|GB
|13
|14
|32
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|11
|12
|28
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|9
|10
|24
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|9
|10
|24
|Jared Goff
|DET
|9
|10
|24
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|8
|9
|22
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|7
|8
|20
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|7
|7
|18
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|6
|6
|16
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|--
|--
|12
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|--
|--
|12
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|--
|--
|12
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|--
|--
|12
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|--
|--
|11
|J.J. McCarthy
|NYG
|--
|--
|11
|Aaron Rodgers
|PIT
|--
|--
|10
|Geno Smith
|NYJ
|--
|--
|10
|Michael Penix Jr.
|ATL
|--
|--
|10
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|--
|--
|9
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|--
|--
|9
|Fernando Mendoza
|LV
|--
|--
|9
|Jacoby Brissett
|BAL
|--
|--
|8
|Sam Darnold
|SEA
|--
|--
|7
|Baker Mayfield
|TB
|--
|--
|6
|Kyle McCord
|MIA
|--
|--
|6
|Drew Lock
|SEA
|--
|--
|6
|Jalon Daniels
|TB
|--
|--
|6
|Tommy DeVito
|NE
|--
|--
|5
|Joe Milton III
|PHI
|--
|--
|5
|Carson Beck
|ARI
|--
|--
|5
|Daniel Jones
|IND
|--
|--
|5
Running back trade values
|Player
|tm
|non
|0.5
|PPR
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|58
|60
|62
|Kenneth Walker III
|KC
|51
|52.5
|54
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|46
|48
|50
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|45
|46.5
|48
|James Cook
|BUF
|41
|41.5
|42
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|29
|29.5
|30
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|28
|29
|30
|Javonte Williams
|DAL
|26
|27
|28
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|22
|23.5
|25
|D'Andre Swift
|CHI
|21
|22
|23
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|21
|22
|23
|Bhayshul Tuten
|JAC
|21
|21.5
|22
|Jonah Coleman
|DEN
|18
|18.5
|19
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|16
|17.5
|19
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|15
|16
|17
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|15
|15.5
|16
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|15
|15.5
|16
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|15
|15
|15
|Cam Skattebo
|NYG
|14
|14.5
|15
|Ollie Gordon
|MIA
|13
|13
|13
|Josh Jacobs
|GB
|12
|12.5
|13
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|12
|12.5
|13
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|12
|12.5
|13
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|10
|10
|10
|Emmett Johnson
|KC
|9
|9.5
|10
|Quinshon Judkins
|CLE
|9
|9
|9
|Jadarian Price
|SEA
|8
|8.5
|9
|Omarion Hampton
|LAC
|8
|8.5
|9
|David Montgomery
|HOU
|8
|8
|8
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|7
|7.5
|8
|Ashton Jeanty
|LV
|6
|7
|8
|Kyle Monangai
|CHI
|7
|7
|7
|Kaelon Black
|SF
|7
|7
|7
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|NO
|5
|5.5
|6
|Aaron Jones
|MIN
|5
|5.5
|6
|Jeremiyah Love
|ARI
|5
|5.5
|6
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|WAS
|5
|5
|5
|Jordan Mason
|MIN
|5
|5
|5
|Rico Dowdle
|PIT
|5
|5
|5
|Mike Washington Jr.
|LV
|5
|5
|5
|Kenneth Gainwell
|TB
|5
|5
|5
|Braelon Allen
|NYJ
|5
|5
|5
|Rachaad White
|WAS
|--
|--
|5
|RJ Harvey
|DEN
|--
|--
|5
|Woody Marks
|HOU
|--
|--
|5
Wide receiver trade values
|Player
|tm
|non
|0.5
|PPR
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|51
|53
|55
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|47
|49
|51
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|43
|45.5
|48
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|38
|40
|42
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|29
|31
|33
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|28
|30
|32
|Christian Watson
|GB
|27
|28.5
|30
|Matthew Golden
|GB
|24
|25.5
|27
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|23
|25
|27
|Parker Washington
|JAC
|22
|24
|26
|Luther Burden III
|CHI
|19
|21
|23
|Chris Olave
|NO
|19
|21
|23
|Drake London
|ATL
|18
|20
|22
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|18
|19.5
|21
|George Pickens
|DAL
|16
|17.5
|19
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|15
|16.5
|18
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|14
|15.5
|17
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|13
|15
|17
|Davante Adams
|LAR
|13
|15
|17
|DJ Moore
|BUF
|13
|14.5
|16
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|11
|13
|15
|Tetairoa McMillan
|CAR
|12
|13
|14
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|12
|13
|14
|Mike Evans
|SF
|11
|12.5
|14
|Carnell Tate
|TEN
|8
|10
|12
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|8
|9.5
|11
|Jordyn Tyson
|NO
|7
|9
|11
|Jaylen Waddle
|DEN
|8
|9
|10
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|8
|8.5
|9
|Stefon Diggs
|WAS
|7
|8
|9
|Emeka Egbuka
|TB
|6
|7.5
|9
|DK Metcalf
|PIT
|6
|7
|8
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|6
|7
|8
|Denzel Boston
|CLE
|6
|7
|8
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|6
|6.5
|7
|Josh Downs
|KC
|6
|6.5
|7
|KC Concepcion
|CLE
|6
|6.5
|7
|Keenan Allen
|SF
|5
|6
|7
|Makai Lemon
|PHI
|5
|5.5
|6
|Jalen Coker
|CAR
|5
|5.5
|6
|Caleb Douglas
|MIA
|5
|5.5
|6
|Tank Dell
|HOU
|5
|5.5
|6
|A.J. Brown
|NE
|5
|5
|5
|Ryan Flournoy
|DAL
|--
|--
|5
|Antonio Williams
|WAS
|--
|--
|5
|Tre Tucker
|LV
|--
|--
|5
|Omar Cooper Jr
|NYJ
|--
|--
|5
|Xavier Hutchinson
|HOU
|--
|--
|5
Tight end trade values
|Player
|tm
|non
|0.5
|PPR
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|20
|22
|24
|George Kittle
|SF
|16
|17.5
|19
|Isaiah Likely
|NYG
|10
|12
|14
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|10
|11.5
|13
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|8
|9
|10
|TJ Hockenson
|MIN
|7
|8
|9
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|7
|7.5
|8
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|5
|6
|7
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|5
|5.5
|6
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|5
|5.5
|6
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|5
|5.5
|6
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|5
|5.5
|6
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|5
|5.5
|6
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|--
|--
|6
|Chig Okonkwo
|WAS
|--
|--
|6
|Terrance Ferguson
|LAR
|--
|--
|5