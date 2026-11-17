More than fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was invented by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping managers make fair trades in their leagues. And since then, the Trade Chart has expanded to include four-point-per-pass touchdown leagues and half-PPR leagues.

Now, no one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.

The points assigned to players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value, which is determined by expected future performance, future schedules and (perhaps most importantly) public sentiment. Past performance is not a major factor in the Fantasy Football Trade Chart.

By adding players' values, you can determine what players you should be able to get in return. The higher the value, the better the player's value. However, Fantasy managers should deduct 10% of the value from any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest-of-season" rankings for the 2026 campaign.

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered worth no more than four points.

Reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues: Dave Richard via email or social media. It actually helps future editions of the Trade Chart if you drop a line. We will also take recommendations on how to make the Trade Chart better in 2027, so please share ideas if you have them!

Quarterback trade values

Player tm 1QB-4 1QB-6 2QB Joe Burrow CIN 21 22 48 Josh Allen BUF 21 21 46 Trevor Lawrence JAC 14 14 32 Jordan Love GB 13 14 32 Brock Purdy SF 11 12 28 Dak Prescott DAL 9 10 24 Patrick Mahomes KC 9 10 24 Jared Goff DET 9 10 24 Caleb Williams CHI 8 9 22 C.J. Stroud HOU 7 8 20 Jayden Daniels WAS 7 7 18 Kirk Cousins MIN 6 6 16 Matthew Stafford LAR -- -- 12 Bryce Young CAR -- -- 12 Bo Nix DEN -- -- 12 Cam Ward TEN -- -- 12 Tyler Shough NO -- -- 11 J.J. McCarthy NYG -- -- 11 Aaron Rodgers PIT -- -- 10 Geno Smith NYJ -- -- 10 Michael Penix Jr. ATL -- -- 10 Deshaun Watson CLE -- -- 9 Justin Herbert LAC -- -- 9 Fernando Mendoza LV -- -- 9 Jacoby Brissett BAL -- -- 8 Sam Darnold SEA -- -- 7 Baker Mayfield TB -- -- 6 Kyle McCord MIA -- -- 6 Drew Lock SEA -- -- 6 Jalon Daniels TB -- -- 6 Tommy DeVito NE -- -- 5 Joe Milton III PHI -- -- 5 Carson Beck ARI -- -- 5 Daniel Jones IND -- -- 5

Running back trade values

Player tm non 0.5 PPR Jahmyr Gibbs DET 58 60 62 Kenneth Walker III KC 51 52.5 54 Christian McCaffrey SF 46 48 50 Bijan Robinson ATL 45 46.5 48 James Cook BUF 41 41.5 42 Bucky Irving TB 29 29.5 30 Chuba Hubbard CAR 28 29 30 Javonte Williams DAL 26 27 28 Jaylen Warren PIT 22 23.5 25 D'Andre Swift CHI 21 22 23 Kyren Williams LAR 21 22 23 Bhayshul Tuten JAC 21 21.5 22 Jonah Coleman DEN 18 18.5 19 Chase Brown CIN 16 17.5 19 Breece Hall NYJ 15 16 17 Tony Pollard TEN 15 15.5 16 Jonathan Taylor IND 15 15.5 16 Derrick Henry BAL 15 15 15 Cam Skattebo NYG 14 14.5 15 Ollie Gordon MIA 13 13 13 Josh Jacobs GB 12 12.5 13 Zach Charbonnet SEA 12 12.5 13 Saquon Barkley PHI 12 12.5 13 Blake Corum LAR 10 10 10 Emmett Johnson KC 9 9.5 10 Quinshon Judkins CLE 9 9 9 Jadarian Price SEA 8 8.5 9 Omarion Hampton LAC 8 8.5 9 David Montgomery HOU 8 8 8 Rhamondre Stevenson NE 7 7.5 8 Ashton Jeanty LV 6 7 8 Kyle Monangai CHI 7 7 7 Kaelon Black SF 7 7 7 Travis Etienne Jr. NO 5 5.5 6 Aaron Jones MIN 5 5.5 6 Jeremiyah Love ARI 5 5.5 6 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS 5 5 5 Jordan Mason MIN 5 5 5 Rico Dowdle PIT 5 5 5 Mike Washington Jr. LV 5 5 5 Kenneth Gainwell TB 5 5 5 Braelon Allen NYJ 5 5 5 Rachaad White WAS -- -- 5 RJ Harvey DEN -- -- 5 Woody Marks HOU -- -- 5

Wide receiver trade values

Player tm non 0.5 PPR Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA 51 53 55 Ja'Marr Chase CIN 47 49 51 CeeDee Lamb DAL 43 45.5 48 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET 38 40 42 Tee Higgins CIN 29 31 33 Malik Nabers NYG 28 30 32 Christian Watson GB 27 28.5 30 Matthew Golden GB 24 25.5 27 Justin Jefferson MIN 23 25 27 Parker Washington JAC 22 24 26 Luther Burden III CHI 19 21 23 Chris Olave NO 19 21 23 Drake London ATL 18 20 22 Nico Collins HOU 18 19.5 21 George Pickens DAL 16 17.5 19 Zay Flowers BAL 15 16.5 18 Garrett Wilson NYJ 14 15.5 17 Rashee Rice KC 13 15 17 Davante Adams LAR 13 15 17 DJ Moore BUF 13 14.5 16 Puka Nacua LAR 11 13 15 Tetairoa McMillan CAR 12 13 14 Jameson Williams DET 12 13 14 Mike Evans SF 11 12.5 14 Carnell Tate TEN 8 10 12 DeVonta Smith PHI 8 9.5 11 Jordyn Tyson NO 7 9 11 Jaylen Waddle DEN 8 9 10 Deebo Samuel SF 8 8.5 9 Stefon Diggs WAS 7 8 9 Emeka Egbuka TB 6 7.5 9 DK Metcalf PIT 6 7 8 Rome Odunze CHI 6 7 8 Denzel Boston CLE 6 7 8 Ladd McConkey LAC 6 6.5 7 Josh Downs KC 6 6.5 7 KC Concepcion CLE 6 6.5 7 Keenan Allen SF 5 6 7 Makai Lemon PHI 5 5.5 6 Jalen Coker CAR 5 5.5 6 Caleb Douglas MIA 5 5.5 6 Tank Dell HOU 5 5.5 6 A.J. Brown NE 5 5 5 Ryan Flournoy DAL -- -- 5 Antonio Williams WAS -- -- 5 Tre Tucker LV -- -- 5 Omar Cooper Jr NYJ -- -- 5 Xavier Hutchinson HOU -- -- 5

Tight end trade values