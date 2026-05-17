Conor McGregor is back. After a five-year hiatus, the former two-division champion is set for his UFC return at UFC 329 in July when he takes on former featherweight champion Max Holloway. The promotion announced the blockbuster main event for International Fight Week in Las Vegas on Saturday night during the UFC Fight Night broadcast.

McGregor and Holloway were early in their careers when they first fought all the way back in 2013. McGregor had only fought once before in the UFC, while Holloway was stepping into his 10th professional fight. Both men stamped their names in the history books in the years to follow.

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McGregor hasn't fought in five years, nearly to the day of UFC 329. "The Notorious" suffered a broken leg against Dustin Poirier on July 10, 2021. The loss cost him his trilogy with Poirier, whom Holloway retired last year. McGregor was expected to fight Michael Chandler in 2024 after they coached against each other on "The Ultimate Fighter." However, McGregor pulled out of the fight with a toe injury.

The McGregor loss was a turning point in Holloway's career. He went on a 13-fight unbeaten streak, winning the UFC featherweight championship and becoming an all-time great at that weight. After permanently moving to lightweight, Holloway won the ceremonial BMF title and set multiple striking records.

The McGregor-Holloway rematch comes at a significant moment in their careers. Holloway, who recently lost to Charles Oliveira, is on a revenge tour. That includes hopefully rematching lightweight champion Ilia Topuria down the line.

UFC announced several compelling fights to support the massive main event. Paddy Pimblett, one fight removed from losing an interim lightweight title fight, takes on fast-rising knockout artist Benoit Saint Denis. Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson makes his UFC debut against Elisha Ellison. Other notable fights include Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista and a key flyweight bout between Brandon Royval and Lone'er Kavanagh.