Carlos Prates made a huge statement on Saturday with a destructive stoppage of former welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC Fight Night. Now, at least one legendary fighter feels it's time for Prates to get a shot at a UFC championship of one form or another.

"I really think Carlos is something scary," former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal said during Monday's episode of "Deep Waters." "He reminds me of those soccer players that stay out late, smoke cigarettes, they drink a little bit of alcohol, but when you give them the ball, they put four goals out like that Ronaldinho guy.

"The way that he's fighting right now is crazy. He's my current favorite fighter right now. He's the most violent guy right now that I've seen. It's just elbow after knee after elbow, so fluid with heavy tools of destruction. There's no pitty patting, everything he's throwing is to end your life, and he's doing it with so much style and grace. I think he's the best fighter right now for violence. If he's not fighting for the belt, he's fighting for the BMF belt."

Masvidal is correct that Prates is unusual in his approach to life outside the Octagon. As one of the rare elite fighters who smokes cigarettes regularly, even going so far as to light up at the UFC 319 post-fight press conference following his spinning back elbow knockout of Geoff Neal.

Those bad habits haven't slowed Prates down, with the knockout of Della Maddalena marking Prates' third straight knockout victory and his seventh in eight UFC fights.

Prates' lone Octagon loss came against Ian Machado Garry in April 2025. Machado Garry is the man many expect to be fighting welterweight champion Islam Makhachev next, which would put Prates a little bit back from a shot at the belt.

The idea of Prates fighting for the BMF title is intriguing, however. Charles Oliveira outgrappled Max Holloway to win the title at UFC 326 this past March and does not currently have a return date set.

Deep Waters streams live every Monday at noon on the UFC on Paramount+ YouTube channel.