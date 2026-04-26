Kayla Harrison is taking a meaningful step towards her return. The UFC women's bantamweight champion sees a timeline for her return as she recovers from neck surgery.

Harrison has returned to training ahead of an expected title defense against Amanda Nunes. Harrison dropped by the UFC preview show on Saturday, streaming on Paramount+, to provide a health update.

"Oh, your girl's back, baby, I'm back," Harrison told analyst Dustin Poirier, her teammate at American Top Team. "I'm not going to make any announcements, but yeah, I think there's a timeline. I'm back on the mats, feeling good."

Harrison is finding her rhythm after undergoing neck surgery for a herniated disc. Her body is still recovering, but she's confident that she'll acclimate soon.

"I was sore as all get out last week. Last week was like my first week back training. But yeah, I'm feeling good," Harrison said. "I just feel really blessed to be able to do what I love and be able to come back. You never know, with surgery, you never know, but especially with the neck, it's a scary thing. So, I'm happy."

Harrison vs. Nunes was originally scheduled for UFC 324. Harrison was removed from the card approximately 10 days with the injury that required immediate surgery. The promotion is expected to reschedule the fight at a later date.