UFC 329: Damian Pinas breaks down how Jon Jones gave him an assist before thunderous walk-off knockout

LAS VEGAS -- Damian Pinas has arguably the best UFC fighter in history rooting for him. Pinas is quickly gaining steam after three first-round knockouts under the UFC umbrella. Fans are taking notice, and so is former two-division UFC champion Jon Jones.

Pinas was making final preparations for Saturday's fight with Cesar Almeida on the prelims of UFC 329 when Jones approached him backstage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, a source told CBS Sports. Jones and Pinas had a short, gentle sparring round. Afterwards, Jones gave him a pep talk shortly before his walkout.

"That was crazy," Pinas enthusiastically told CBS Sports at the UFC 329 post-fight press conference. "He's a legend, so don't play with him."

"Today, he came into the room with Gable [Steveson]," he added shortly later. "He gave me a pep talk and showed me a warm-up."

Be sure to keep up with all the action on Saturday with our live coverage of UFC 329, including round-by-round scoring and updated fight results throughout the night!

Jones' greatness might be contagious. Pinas delivered a thumping performance, scoring a first-round walk-off knockout. Post-fight, he called out fellow rising middleweight prospect Baisangur Susurkaev, who he accused of snubbing him.

Jones, the former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, holds numerous UFC records, including most wins in UFC title fights and most successful title defenses.

Pinas improved to 10-1 with 10 stoppages on Saturday. There's arguably no better place to make a big statement than UFC 329, headlined by Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway. The event marks McGregor's first fight in five years, a rematch with fellow future UFC Hall of Famer Holloway.