UFC 329: Damian Pinas breaks down how Jon Jones gave him an assist before thunderous walk-off knockout

LAS VEGAS -- Damian Pinas has arguably the best UFC fighter in history rooting for him. Pinas is quickly gaining steam after three first-round knockouts under the UFC umbrella. Fans are taking notice, and so is former two-division UFC champion Jon Jones.
Pinas was making final preparations for Saturday's fight with Cesar Almeida on the prelims of UFC 329 when Jones approached him backstage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, a source told CBS Sports. Jones and Pinas had a short, gentle sparring round. Afterwards, Jones gave him a pep talk shortly before his walkout.
"That was crazy," Pinas enthusiastically told CBS Sports at the UFC 329 post-fight press conference. "He's a legend, so don't play with him."
"Today, he came into the room with Gable [Steveson]," he added shortly later. "He gave me a pep talk and showed me a warm-up."
Be sure to keep up with all the action on Saturday with our live coverage of UFC 329, including round-by-round scoring and updated fight results throughout the night!
Jones' greatness might be contagious. Pinas delivered a thumping performance, scoring a first-round walk-off knockout. Post-fight, he called out fellow rising middleweight prospect Baisangur Susurkaev, who he accused of snubbing him.
STRAIGHT POWER IN HIS RIGHT HAND 👊— UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) July 11, 2026
Damian Pinas finds the stoppage right at the end of Round 1!
[ #UFC329 | LIVE ON @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/27KGfabYWa
Jones, the former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, holds numerous UFC records, including most wins in UFC title fights and most successful title defenses.
Pinas improved to 10-1 with 10 stoppages on Saturday. There's arguably no better place to make a big statement than UFC 329, headlined by Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway. The event marks McGregor's first fight in five years, a rematch with fellow future UFC Hall of Famer Holloway.