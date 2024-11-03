The Chicago Sky have agreed to a deal with Las Vegas Aces assistant Tyler Marsh to become their new coach, according to ESPN, and he seemingly already has the approval of budding star Angel Reese.

Reese has made numerous posts on social media since the news was first reported that Marsh would be the Sky's next coach. In the immediate aftermath, she posted a simple "W." Since then, she has sent multiple responses celebrating the hire and jokingly taunting Aces players Alysha Clark and Sydney Colson about their loss.

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Reese put together an excellent rookie campaign that exceeded all outside expectations. She averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game, setting numerous records along the way. Perhaps most notably, she led the league in rebounding with the highest single-season average in WNBA history.

Reese credited former Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon for much of her success. The two built a strong bond during Weatherspoon's lone season on the job, and Reese made pointed comments about the team's decision to fire her earlier this offseason.

"I'm heartbroken," Reese wrote at the time. "I'm literally lost for words knowing what this woman meant to me in such a pivotal point in my life. She was the only person that believed in me. The one that trusted me. Many don't even know what it's like to be a black women in sports when nobody believes in you.

"You had a tough job. All the crazy circumstances that we went through this year & when your back was against the wall, you always believed. I came to Chicago because of YOU. You were an unsung hero in my life. We built a relationship in a short amount of time that will last forever. I'll never question God why he brings people in my life and takes them away from me in the capacity that I need them but i've always believed everyone is in your life for a reason and a season. You were the best reason & season. You didn't deserve this but I can't thank you enough. I love you Tspoon."

A few weeks after firing Weatherspoon, Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca said in an interview that the organization was in a "good place" with Reese.

"The franchise's relationship with Angel is in a good spot," Pagliocca said. "Emotions were high for a couple days and we can respect that. We can appreciate it. We understand that there's bonds that are built with coaches and players, especially the young ones... We're back in discussions. Everything has calmed down quite a bit, but I understand it. Emotions are a real part of this thing when you have a real friendship."

Even so, hiring a coach that would have Reese's trust and buy-in was key to ensure the relationship remained on good terms heading into the 2025 season. The early signs suggest that Pagliocca and Co. have succeeded on that front.