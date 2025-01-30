Caitlin Clark will return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena and the University of Iowa on May 4 when the Indiana Fever will take on the Brazilian national team in a preseason game, the team announced on Thursday.

Tip-off for the game is set for 6 p.m. ET. Broadcast details have not yet been announced.

Clark, a four-year star at Iowa, led the Hawkeyes to back-to-back national championship game appearances in 2023 and 2024, and was named Naismith Player of the Year in each of those seasons. Among her many collegiate accolades, Clark became the all-time leading scorer in Division I history, men or women, with 3,951 points.

The University of Iowa will retire Clark's famous No. 22 on Sunday when the Hawkeyes take on JuJu Watkins and USC. Clark will be in attendance for the ceremony.

"I'm forever proud to be a Hawkeye and Iowa holds a special place in my heart that is bigger than just basketball," Clark said. "It means the world to me to receive this honor and to celebrate it with my family, friends and alumni. It will be a great feeling to look up in the rafters and see my jersey alongside those that I've admired for so long."

Following her record-breaking career in Iowa City, Clark was selected No. 1 overall by the Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft. After a somewhat slow start, Clark established herself as one of the best players in the league. She set the WNBA's single-season assist record, led the league in 3-pointers, became the first rookie to record a triple-double and finished fourth in MVP voting and was named to the All-WNBA First Team. Along the way, she led the Fever to their first playoff appearance since 2016.

Clark and the Fever, who hired Stephanie White as their new coach and recently re-signed star guard Kelsey Mitchell in free agency, will have their sights set even higher this season.

In addition to their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, the Fever will also play preseason games on May 3 vs. the Washington Mystics and May 10 at the Atlanta Dream. Their 2025 regular-season campaign will begin on May 17 against the Chicago Sky.