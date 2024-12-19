Two women's college basketball heavyweights will clash this weekend when No. 7 USC travels to Hartford, Connecticut to take on No. 4 UConn.

Saturday's contest is the first installment of a two-game series between USC and UConn that was announced in May. The next planned meeting between the two programs will happen during the 2025-26 season when the Huskies travel cross-country to play the Trojans in Los Angeles.

This weekend's game also serves as the unofficial rematch of a 2024 NCAA Tournament regional final. Although it was a close contest, UConn was able to fend off the Trojans to win the Elite Eight game, 80-73, and advance to the Final Four.

How to watch USC vs. UConn live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 21 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut

TV: Fox | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Three things to watch from UConn | JuJu Watkins' thoughts on the 3-on-3 league Unrivaled and the WNBA's age limit | Why USC has struggled in big games this season

Setting the stage for an Elite Eight rematch

Last season's Elite Eight loss brought JuJu Watkins' illustrious freshman season to a dramatic end. On the year, Watkins averaged nearly 25 points and scored 29 points in the loss to UConn. Though the unanimous All-American walked away with a host of post-season awards, falling short of the Final Four left a visible impression on Watkins.

"She was very emotional," UConn coach Geno Auriemma said of Watkins after the game. "She was crying, like all competitors. She put her heart and soul into this. I just reminded her, 'You had an amazing year. Your team wouldn't be here without you.'"

On the other side of the ball, the 2023-24 season was Paige Bueckers' comeback season. After suffering an ankle injury in 2021 then tearing her ACL in 2022, Bueckers averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists last year. And she scored 28 points against USC to lift UConn to the Final Four.

Remembering the emotions that went into the slugfest between these two superstars only adds to Saturday's hype. But a few things have changed for both teams since March Madness.

For starters, USC landed the No. 1 transfer in the country this offseason in Kiki Iriafen. Through 11 games, Iriafen is averaging 18.7 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 54% from the floor. With this type of production, there's no doubt the former Stanford Cardinal has helped ease USC's transition to the Big Ten and secure a 10-1 record.

As for UConn, they're betting their future on five-star freshman Sarah Strong. And so far, it's paying off. The forward is averaging 17.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the 10-1 Huskies while shooting 56% from the floor.

These new pieces, in addition to the cloud that still lingers from the NCAA Tournament, sets the stage for one of the most exciting games of the college basketball season.