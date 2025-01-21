This year's crop of women's college basketball freshmen doesn't have quite the same name power and shine that accompanied last year's iconic class. However, as we round the corner into the second half of the season, several of these first-year players are starting to find their footing.

One of those freshmen is Joyce Edwards, who led South Carolina to a 101-60 dismantling of Oklahoma over the weekend. Here's more on Edwards and Co. in the latest women's college basketball Freshmen Tracker.

It's taken a group effort for No. 2 South Carolina to sustain its 18-1 record. But even though the Gamecocks have been getting it done by committee, talented freshman Joyce Edwards has found a way to make her presence felt.

On the season, Edwards is averaging a team-high 12.1 points while shooting over 56% from the floor. However, it looks like the 6-foot-3 forward is picking up the pace offensively as she led the charge for the Gamecocks in their two top-20 showdowns this past week.

On Thursday, Edwards scored a game-high 21 points off the bench to give South Carolina a boost in its 76-58 victory over No. 19 Alabama. She then tallied a team-best 17 points in the Gamecocks' 101-60 blowout victory over then-No. 13 Oklahoma on Sunday.

In fact, in the SEC games South Carolina has played, Edwards is averaging 14.3 points. This average may not jump off the page, but Edwards' production is enough for her to lead a championship-contending team in points per game. It's hard to ignore that type of impact.

No. 2 South Carolina plays No. 5 LSU on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Liv McGill, Florida

Although Florida's 2-4 record in SEC play has the Gators in the bottom third of the conference standings, the outstanding play from freshman Liv McGill has given the team a much-needed shot in the arm.

On Sunday, McGill led a first-half charge against LSU that kept Florida competitive until Kim Mulkey and her squad were able to run away with the game in the second half. Despite the Tigers' resurgence, McGill scored a team-high 21 points on 53% shooting from the field. She also handed out six assists and pulled in three rebounds to go along with a block and a steal.

On the season, McGill is the Gators' leading scorer (16.1 points per game) and leading playmaker (5.2 assists per game). She also gets it done on the defensive end by poking away close to two steals a game. Unfortunately for Florida, this hasn't translated to winning. But that doesn't make McGill's introduction to college basketball any less impressive.

Florida plays Auburn on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Toby Fournier, Duke

Toby Fournier has had an up-and-down season for No. 14 Duke. But when she's on, she's a furnace for the Blue Devils off the bench.

This was on full display during Duke's convincing 72-38 win over Cal on Thursday. Fournier was the game's leading scorer with her 23-point, 11-rebound double-double. On the season, she's averaging a team-high 12.4 points per game to go along with 1.3 blocks. If she can become a bit less streaky with her shooting, Duke may be a team to watch come March.

No. 14 Duke plays SMU on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET