2018 WWE Backlash predictions, card, matches, start time, location, preview

Just four weeks after WrestleMania, WWE Backlash be an interesting card packed with a combination of revenge matches coming out of the big show along with the start of some new feuds that should take the company into the summer. Only five of the company's nine titles will be on the line Sunday night, though some shake-ups would not necessarily be surprising.

WWE Backlash predictions

Bayley vs. Ruby Riott (Kickoff Show)

Adam Silverstein: It would be a surprise if Bayley pulled off a win here. WWE is clearly trying to build up Riott on Raw, while Bayley is stuck in the slowest building, least impactful storyline ever with Sasha Banks. For that reason, I assume Banks interferes or gets involved somehow here, continuinga build to an eventual match at Money in the Bank. Pick: Ruby Riott wins

Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Brian Campbell: Consider this Strowman biding his time before an eventual singles run at the main title on Raw. While winning the inaugural 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble and capturing tag team titles with a child have been worthy distractions, anything short of the main event is a step back at this point for Strowman, who is as over as any full-time performer in the company. While this match hasn't had much of a story, the quality of participants involved should make it plenty physical and entertaining. Pick: Strowman & Lashley win

Adam Silverstein: I'm a bit conflicted here because I have no idea what WWE's plans are for Strowman or Lashley, the latter of whom has been a complete afterthought since returning the night after WrestleMania. One would expect these two to go over clean, but what makes the most sense is a rivalry between them if Lashley is not primed to face Brock Lensar soon. Therefore, I think there's some type of issue or miscommunication that leads to a disqualification or upset pinfall, however unlikely. Pick: Owens & Zayn win

Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass

AS: Sure, WWE is pushing Big Cass, but am I really to expect to see him take down Bryan in a singles pay-per-view match. A loss to Bryan is not embarrassing for Cass, and even if it happens, it would add even more fuel to his fire -- and perhaps a reason to team up with The Miz. Meanwhile, Bryan losing clean to Big Cass makes no sense whatsoever. So either some Miz interference helps Cass or this match is booked properly with the babyface getting a needed win in his first singles bout since returning from long-term injury. Pick: Daniel Bryan wins

BC: Seeing Bryan compete in his first singles pay-per-view match since he lost to Roman Reigns at Fastlane in 2015 is enough reason to be excited. But the strong push given Cass upon his return from injury has added an element of unknown to the story. While Cass is certainly far from a finished product as a solo performer, he has taken a big swing over the past few weeks and seems to be drawing legit heel heat. This isn't the case of someone being a heel merely by being a crowd favorite who happens to break the rules. Cass is drawing the kind of disapproval from fans because they don't like him and, in some cases, don't believe he should be used in this type of role. A great deal of the praise for that has to be given Cass' way. While it's easy to imagine this match as a one-off to prepare Bryan for a future program with The Miz, don't look past how much Vince McMahon wants Cass to succeed. Pick: Big Cass wins

United States Championship: Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Randy Orton

BC: Hardy's latest solo run, which included a title victory over Jinder Mahal two weeks ago and a switch to the blue brand, has been a successful creative move. But pairing him against Orton seems to be a puzzling move -- not just because both are good guys but WWE already cashed in the reveal of Orton winning this specific title for the first time last month. Don't be surprised if Mahal and Sunil Singh to make a cameo here by the end of the match. Pick: Jeff Hardy retains the title

AS: The SmackDown midcard is in rough shape right now, but Orton is not the answer to salvation. This should be a great match all things considered, but a title change would not make a lot of sense. I could see Shelton Benjamin getting involved and costing Orton, leading to a triple threat down the line. Either way, Hardy walks out with the strap. Pick: Jeff Hardy retains the title

Raw Women's Championship: Nia Jax (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

AS: Bliss has been a women's championship something like 75 percent of the time she's been on the main roster. That's insane. And while Bliss had been a great champion, it's time for someone else to get a turn. Jax only hanging onto the title for a month would be a massive disappointment when there's plenty of heels left for her to run through. It's time for Bliss to chase for a while. Pick: Nia Jax retains the title

BC: Bliss' recent faux public service announcements -- tilled "A Moment of Bliss" -- have been a fantastic way to keep the rivalry going after recent minor surgery has kept her silenced. Very few in WWE, male or female, play the snarky and chicken-crap heel better than Bliss. With that said, it's too easy in Jax's run to lift the title, especially considering how organic the babyface pops she receives currently feel. Pick: Nia Jax retains the title

SmackDown Women's Championship: Carmella (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

BC: The fact that Carmella has done her best work since cashing in the Money in the Bank contract doesn't necessarily mean that she will leave this match with the title. After a long delay in which it looked like her winning the briefcase was a failed experiment, Carmella has been elevated by the process and has proved to be a worthy foil for Flair throughout the build to this match. But the finish here depends ultimately on the longterm plans for Flair. Should WWE want her to be the one to eventually eclipse the record for world title reigns currently shared by her father Ric and John Cena (16), she will need more quick-change situations like this one. Pick: Charlotte Flair wins the title

AS: I was not a fan of Carmella cashing in 48 hours after Flair ended Asuka's winning streak, but that's the hand we've been dealt. And to her credit, Carmella's done a fantastic job as women's champion since taking the title off Flair -- so much so that it would be a shame to see her give it back so quickly. As with Jax above, there's plenty of faces on SmackDown for Carmella, and there's not much of a need for another quick change. I'm not against Flair winning it back soon, but we can wait an additional month for Money in the Bank. Look for the IIconics to get involved. Pick: Carmella retains the title

Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. The Miz

AS: If anyone is going to take this title off Rollins, it better be Finn Balor. Miz has done a fantastic -- and underrated -- job as IC champion as of late, but Rollins is on absolute fire right now. Not only that, it would be nonsensical for the title to change brands when the U.S. championship is not for grabs in a cross-brand match. Rollins should get a nice win over Miz here, allowing both to start new feuds on Monday. Pick: Seth Rollins retains the title

BC: With apologies to Shinsuke Nakamura, there may not be anyone as red hot as Rollins over the past month. His "Monday Night Rollins" persona is a real thing, evidenced by his incredible Raw main event against Balor on Monday. While Balor isn't officially part of this match against Miz, as the "A-Lister" attempts to equal Chris Jericho's WWE record of nine IC title reigns, it's a good bet he'll make an appearance. Having Miz bring the title with him to SmackDown Live seems problematic and unlikely, especially considering the United States title is on Raw. Look for Rollins to win and the tease for an epic feud with frenemy Balor to continue. Pick: Seth Rollins retains the title

Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe

BC: It's really difficult to know what to expect from this match because of how clunky the build has been with Reigns exiting his feud with Lesnar just when things started to get interesting. In a surprising turn of events, he also exited without the feud without the universal title, which makes this supposed grudge match feel a bit light in terms of meaning. Both wrestlers are talented enough to make it work under any scenario, of course. But with Joe teasing his intentions to challenge the winner of Styles-Nakamura next on SmackDown, the possibility of a non-finish in this case is very real. Pick: No winner, double disqualification

AS: While a non-finish is probably the most likely scenario, I'm not going to take the easy way out here. The problem is that WWE has this as a no-win, no-lose match for both competitors. Neither Reigns nor Joe is hurt with a loss to the other, and neither really benefits that much from a win. Reigns does need a win back after dropping consecutive matches to Lesnar, but fans are not really looking for it. It would be nice for Joe to have another victory before moving into the title picture on SmackDown, but fans are not expecting him to beat Reigns based on Vince McMahon's booking. So given all of that, which is more likely? I actually think Joe figuring out a way to beat Reigns and WWE running an angle in which Reigns struggles from now until MITB or SummerSlam. So, as unlikely as it may seem ... Pick: Samoa Joe wins

WWE Championship (No Disqualification Match): AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

AS: Let's put it this way: If Styles does not wear a cup under his gear on Sunday, he does not deserve to retain the title. Because it is no disqualification, which would allow a wrestler to wear an extra piece of gear -- and because the no DQ seemingly works in Nakamura's favor -- it makes sense to me that Styles would retain here, further enraging Nakamura and continuing their feud into the summer. Even if Samoa Joe is inserted into the rivalry for MITB, these two can fight once more at SummerSlam one-on-one with Nakamura finally emerging victorious. Are we really going to get two major events with no title changes in as many weeks? That's how I have it at this time. That said, I predicted Nakamura to beat Styles in Saudi Arabia, so I do think it is plausible to happen here. Pick: AJ Styles retains the title

BC: After a schmoz finish at the Greatest Royal Rumble abruptly detoured what was on pace to be a great match between them, there's reason to believe this feud is only just beginning. If that's the case, regardless of whether Samoa Joe inserts himself into a future three-way dance as things progress, there's no reason not to put the title on Nakamura. He's operating at a level of near perfection as a heel. Every tiny nuance and quirk of his character works that much better as a bad guy. Considering we have yet to see the best of what these two are capable of against each other, this match has potential to be special. Pick: Shinsuke Nakamura wins the title