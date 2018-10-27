2018 WWE Evolution card, matches, date, location, PPV predictions, start time, rumors

We are approaching WWE's first all-women's pay-per-view, which is set to go down on Sunday night inside the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. WWE Evolution will mark a historic night for the company, which will put forth some of the best female superstars from the past and present on a card that could have been built better but is nonetheless stacked.

While there are some incredible matches on tap, it is worth noting that there are only two singles matches featuring current WWE main roster superstars, and the women's tag team titles were never introduced as many expected. Some of the biggest names of the current women's revolution are in multi-woman matches, including a multi-brand battle royal that will be on the show.

Let's take a look at the matches that have been announced for the show. Evolution will run like the regular monthly PPV showings with a kickoff show at 6 p.m. ET before the main card starts one hour later at 7 p.m. CBS Sports will be covering Evolution all week, so be sure to stick with us.

2018 WWE Evolution matches

Raw Women's Championship -- Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nikki Bella: Rousey and the Bellas seemed to be getting along just fine, right up until the Raw following Super Showdown where the Nikki & Brie turned on Rousey after another successful match as a six-woman pairing. The Bellas viciously attacked the former UFC women's bantamweight champion while celebrating the victory, and the rumored main event all along for this show has come to fruition.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (Last Woman Standing Match): This rivalry reached new heights on SmackDown where Flair speared Lynch through the video board at the top of the stage following a double countout finish. Because it keeps escalating, Lynch and Flair will make history at Evolution when they compete in the first-ever Last Woman Standing Match.

Trish Stratus & Lita vs. Mickie James & Alicia Fox: Stratus and Alexa Bliss were scheduled to go head-to-head in singles action, as were Lita and James. But the company decided to randomly pair these ladies up here for a tag match instead, which would have still been entertaining had Bliss not gotten injured at a WWE live event over the last couple of weeks. Now, Bliss will stand in the corner as Fox takes her place inside the squared circle

Sasha Banks, Bayley & Natalya vs. The Riott Squad: This match quickly developed two weeks before the show on Raw and was added to the Evolution card before the go-home episode on Monday night. It's a good way to get three deserving women in Banks, Bayley and Natalya on the show, but it leaves us wanting more all things considered.

NXT Women's Championship -- Kairi Sane (c) vs. Shayna Baszler: On the Sept. 26 edition of NXT, Sane and Baszler stood face-to-face in the ring and the champ informed the challenger and former titleholder that she can have her contractually-obligated rematch ... but she will have to wait until Evolution. Back at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn, Sane defeated Baszler for the NXT women's championship in somewhat of a stunning outcome given the dominant run the former champion was on at the time.

Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm (2018 Mae Young Classic final): Two of the best in-ring female workers in the world were able to navigate their way through this year's Mae Young Classic, and at Evolution, they'll aim to become the second winner of the annual tournament. No matter who comes out victorious, though, both of these women have bright futures with the company.

Battle Royal: So as to give as many women as possible the spotlight on this historic evening, a battle royal was revealed for the card. Officially announced to participate in the match are: Tamina Snuka, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Ember Moon, Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Asuka, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Carmella, Lana, Naomi, Torrie Wilson, Michelle McCool, Madusa, Molly Holly, Ivory, Kelly Kelly and Maria Kanellis. The winner of this battle royal is guaranteed a shot at a championship down the line.