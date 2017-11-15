NXT TakeOver WarGames: Matches, card, rules, predictions, start time, date

For the first time in nearly two decades, WarGames is back. WWE has decided to bring the unique match invented by the late Dusty Rhodes to headline its next NXT TakeOver pay-per-view.

Though NXT is still rebuilding its roster following the departures of some of its top stars, this match card came together rather well. It will all go down live on Saturday, Nov. 18 from Houston, Texas. The show will begin with a kickoff at 7 p.m. ET followed by the main card, which starts at 8 p.m.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames matches, predictions

See below for rules of WarGames

WarGames -- SAnitY vs. The Undisputed Era vs. The Authors of Pain & Roderick Strong: The build for this match has certainly been interesting -- and a bit rushed considering WarGames has previously been used to finally bring a conclusion to feuds that lasted a number of months without reaching an end. Still, it's going to be extremely fun to see WWE's take on the structure. As the tag team champions, SAnitY would probably be the least likely to win as they do not need it, but they're also by far the most legitimate-looking group. Undisputed Era, from a size standpoint, is not necessarily a believable challenger to these two teams -- particularly AOP, which usually dominates its matches but is teamed with Strong here basically out of nowhere. Perhaps Undisputed Era will grow, giving them an unforeseen advantage in the match; otherwise, it will be tough to book my prediction. Pick: The Undisputed Era wins

NXT Championship -- Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas: Zelina Vega has helped Almas take off as a legitimate main eventer -- not only in storyline but reality as well. She was the missing piece his character needed, and he went from being a sought-after free agent to a near-jobber to a real No. 1 contender. Titles do not change hands quickly in NXT, and unless a quick rise is planned for McIntyre, he should hang on to the championship at least for another couple of months -- if not until New Orleans. Pick: Drew McIntyre retains the title

NXT Women's Championship -- Kari Sane vs. Peyton Royce vs. Ember Moon vs. Nikki Cross: The title vacated by Asuka will be contested between the winner of the Mae Young Classic (Sane), Asuka's two prior competitors (Moon, Cross) and a wildcard in Royce. It is too early for Sane to win the title, and the fans would likely pop in a major way if either Moon or Cross takes the belt. There has not been a face women's champion in a while, but I have a sneaking suspicion that will continue. Pick: Nikki Cross wins the title

Aleister Black vs. Velveteen Dream: This feud has been incredible and may actually be the best-developed rivalry in all of WWE right now when you consider the restrictions that are inherent in the taped NXT brand. Black is one of the top wrestlers in WWE, whereas Dream is not only one of the youngest but also one of the most improved year-over-year. Despite the tremendous step forward Dream has taken, he can eat a loss here as Black has bigger fish to fry. It would not be surprising to see him in the Royal Rumble this year. Pick: Aleister Black wins

Kassius Ohno vs. Lars Sullivan: Both Ohno and Sullivan have been on rolls as of late, but it is Sullivan that should go over here as Ohio puts over the young talent on a big stage. This opening non-title match has a history of starting pushes, such as when Johnny Gargano put over Almas at the last TakeOver. (Almas is now competing for the title.) Pick: Lars Sullivan wins

WarGames rules

These are the rules as written by WWE and not the original rules to the WarGames match as previously put on by NWA and WCW.